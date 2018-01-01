Oil
Yahoo!
Oil Traders Prepare to Bid Fond Farewell to Yahoo Messenger
As commodity markets continued dealing on Friday, traders were lamenting the imminent demise of the version of Yahoo Messenger that has been their main communication tool since the late 1990s.
More From This Topic
News and Trends
Oil Prices Drop, Chevron Slashes 2016 Budget in Response
Cutting the budget by 25 percent will mean laying off 7,000 employees.
Pricing
The Other Products Falling Oil Prices Are Making Cheaper
Paying under $2 a gallon for gas? Ka-ching! But gasoline is not the only product that gets less expensive when the price of crude oil falls.
Flying
Despite Big Fuel Savings, Airlines Don't Expect Lower Fares
Carriers in the U.S. said they will save millions of dollars in fuel costs, but won't be passing that savings along to passengers.
Legal Issues
Keystone XL Pipeline Bill Dies in U.S. Senate
The massive project -- which could have benefited businesses large and small and created thousands of jobs -- faced mounting opposition from environmentalists and politicians.
Franchise Players
Franchise Players: How This Franchisee Runs 200 Oil Change Shops
Don Smith owns Valvoline franchises from coast to coast, with locations in 12 states with more than 1,000 employees.
Technology
The Priciest Rents in the U.S. Are Somewhere You've Probably Never Heard Of
A recent study revealed that a small, oil boom town in North Dakota fetches rents that are, on average, $2,400 for a one-bedroom apartment.
Technology
Could This Plant Shake Up the Biofuel Industry?
A consortium of sustainability researchers sponsored by Boeing, Honeywell and Etihad Airways has conducted promising research on shrub-like plants that could give the airline industry, among others, an alternative to oil.
Starting a Business
U.S. Becoming 'Refiner to the World' on Strong Diesel Demand
U.S. refineries are expanding their export terminals to keep up with strong demand for diesel and jet fuel.