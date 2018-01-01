Oil

Oil Prices Drop, Chevron Slashes 2016 Budget in Response
News and Trends

Cutting the budget by 25 percent will mean laying off 7,000 employees.
Reuters | 2 min read
The Other Products Falling Oil Prices Are Making Cheaper
Pricing

Paying under $2 a gallon for gas? Ka-ching! But gasoline is not the only product that gets less expensive when the price of crude oil falls.
Catherine Clifford | 6 min read
Despite Big Fuel Savings, Airlines Don't Expect Lower Fares
Flying

Carriers in the U.S. said they will save millions of dollars in fuel costs, but won't be passing that savings along to passengers.
Reuters | 3 min read
Keystone XL Pipeline Bill Dies in U.S. Senate
Legal Issues

The massive project -- which could have benefited businesses large and small and created thousands of jobs -- faced mounting opposition from environmentalists and politicians.
Reuters | 4 min read
Franchise Players: How This Franchisee Runs 200 Oil Change Shops
Franchise Players

Don Smith owns Valvoline franchises from coast to coast, with locations in 12 states with more than 1,000 employees.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
The Priciest Rents in the U.S. Are Somewhere You've Probably Never Heard Of
Technology

A recent study revealed that a small, oil boom town in North Dakota fetches rents that are, on average, $2,400 for a one-bedroom apartment.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Could This Plant Shake Up the Biofuel Industry?
Technology

A consortium of sustainability researchers sponsored by Boeing, Honeywell and Etihad Airways has conducted promising research on shrub-like plants that could give the airline industry, among others, an alternative to oil.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
U.S. Becoming 'Refiner to the World' on Strong Diesel Demand
Starting a Business

U.S. refineries are expanding their export terminals to keep up with strong demand for diesel and jet fuel.
Patti Domm | 9 min read
