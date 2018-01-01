oracle
Wealth
The Private Islands of 5 Absurdly Rich and Successful Entrepreneurs
Want to follow in their footsteps? Start saving now.
Copyright Infringement
Oracle Co-CEO Says it Did Not Buy Sun Micro to Sue Google
Safra Catz told jurors that the point of the acquisition was to protect its products that relied on Sun's software.
Lawsuits
Google, Oracle Compete for Innovation Label in Android Retrial
Oracle claims Google's Android smartphone operating system violated its copyright on parts of the Java programming language, while Alphabet Inc.'s Google says it should be able to use Java without paying a fee under the fair-use provision of copyright law.
Copyrights
Oracle, Google Fail to Settle Android Lawsuit Before Retrial
After a deadlocked jury in 2012, the companies failed to reach an agreement at a settlement conference last week.
Lawsuits
Oracle Wants $9.3 Billion From Google in Software Copyright Battle
This is the latest development in a long-running lawsuit between the two technology companies.
Legal Issues
Supreme Court Declines to Hear Google's Appeal in Oracle Case
The move means Oracle is allowed to seek licensing fees for the use of its Java programming language.
Business Growth
How Disruptive Startups Spread the Wealth by Encouraging Derivative Businesses
Genuinely revolutionary companies create opportunities for yet more startups. The shrewdest disruptors embrace the process to create a bigger market for everyone.
Innovation
Larry Ellison Is the George Lucas of Tech
Like the visionary who brought us the Star Wars trilogy and revolutionized film, Ellison's influence ranges far and is certain to persist.
Leadership
Is Oracle's Co-CEO Move a Trend or Just Something That Works for Oracle?
The lone visionary is the ideal of entrepreneurial mythology but one of the world's largest tech companies has done notably well with bifurcated leadership.
CEOs
Oracle Now Has Two Leaders, But Can These Arrangements Work?
With the announcement of Larry Ellison's stepping down, here are three tips for companies considering having co-ceos.
Larry Ellison
Billionaire Entrepreneur Larry Ellison Steps Down as CEO of Oracle
The company's co-founder will move to the board of directors. Two co-CEOs have been named to replace him.