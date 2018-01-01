Pandora
News and Trends
SiriusXM Is Set to Acquire Pandora for $3.5 Billion
Plus, Apple and Salesforce are forming a strategic partnership and FabFitFun expands its video reach with live programming.
Music Industry
Troy Carter Talks About the Future of Technology and Music
The music industry entrepreneur sees streaming as an unstoppable force that will benefit musicians and their fans.
Acquisitions
Pandora Buys Ticketfly for $450 Million
Music-streaming service Pandora just scooped up Ticketfly with a plan to 'create the world's most efficient platform for connecting listeners with live shows from their favorite bands,'
Success Stories
Take a Break From Embracing Failure and Be Inspired By 6 Huge Business Successes
Entrepreneurs need to be stoic about the long odds against a new business thriving but it's also true that the greatest successes of our time started small.
Technology
Pebble Unveils Slimmer Smartwatch
Pebble announced today the release of an updated version of its signature smartwatch, the launch of a Pebble appstore, and new partnership deals.
Technology
Dr. Dre's Beats Electronics Gets $500 Million Investment From Carlyle, Buys Out HTC
Beats dominates the U.S. market for high-end headphones, but it failed to give HTC its groove back, so the Taiwanese smartphone company is pulling the plug on their partnership.
Technology
Apple's Next 'Wild Card' May Not Be What You Think
The tech company's big announcement at its developer's conference next week may not be what you're expecting.
Starting a Business
Pandora's Tim Westergren Wants to Make Musicians Respectable
Like many companies, Pandora doesn't just want to make a buck. The company also aims to turn being a musician into a middle-class job.
Growth Strategies
Climbing on the Social Media IPO Bandwagon
The latest tech companies to go public have seen their share prices sink. Here's what the trend means for future tech IPOs.
Starting a Business
Pandora, Passion and Persistence
The Internet radio company's initial public offering can be a good occasion for entrepreneurs and others to reflect on what it takes to start and grow a new company.
Finance
An Early Investor in iTunes and Pandora Shares His Views on the Direction of the Music Business
An early investor in iTunes and Pandora weighs in on what makes an online music company a hit.