parental leave

More From This Topic

Tech Companies Should Pave the Way to Better Parental Leave Policies
parental leave

Tech Companies Should Pave the Way to Better Parental Leave Policies

Fathers and partners want to be more involved in child rearing. Women want to work and advance their careers.
Maja Mikek | 7 min read
San Francisco Becomes First U.S. City to Mandate Paid Parental Leave
San Francisco

San Francisco Becomes First U.S. City to Mandate Paid Parental Leave

The unanimously approved law allows parents to receive their full salary for six weeks, beginning in 2017.
Reuters | 3 min read
4 Data-Backed Reasons You Need to Offer More Parental Leave
parental leave

4 Data-Backed Reasons You Need to Offer More Parental Leave

The U.S. is notorious for being one of the worst countries in the world for work-life balance. Let's change that.
Matt Straz | 5 min read
Why Entrepreneurs Should Support Nationalized Parental Leave
parental leave

Why Entrepreneurs Should Support Nationalized Parental Leave

The U.S. is the only industrialized nation in the world that does not provide working moms (or dads) with support during the vital first few months of a newborn's life. It's time for change.
Peter Gasca | 5 min read
Facebook Expands Parental Leave Ahead of the Birth of Mark Zuckerberg's Baby
Facebook

Facebook Expands Parental Leave Ahead of the Birth of Mark Zuckerberg's Baby

The social juggernaut joins a growing list of global tech giants sweetening perks for parents.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
5 Reasons Why Parental Leave May Be the Best Startup Perk You Don't Offer
Employee Retention

5 Reasons Why Parental Leave May Be the Best Startup Perk You Don't Offer

Forget the splashy perks. Parental leave is a better way to attract and retain top talent.
Yuri Sagalov | 4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.