parental leave
Work-Life Balance
How Reddit's Alexis Ohanian Balances Work and Family
The entrepreneur and investor, shares his take on parental leave and work-life balance.
More From This Topic
parental leave
Tech Companies Should Pave the Way to Better Parental Leave Policies
Fathers and partners want to be more involved in child rearing. Women want to work and advance their careers.
San Francisco
San Francisco Becomes First U.S. City to Mandate Paid Parental Leave
The unanimously approved law allows parents to receive their full salary for six weeks, beginning in 2017.
parental leave
4 Data-Backed Reasons You Need to Offer More Parental Leave
The U.S. is notorious for being one of the worst countries in the world for work-life balance. Let's change that.
parental leave
Why Entrepreneurs Should Support Nationalized Parental Leave
The U.S. is the only industrialized nation in the world that does not provide working moms (or dads) with support during the vital first few months of a newborn's life. It's time for change.
Facebook Expands Parental Leave Ahead of the Birth of Mark Zuckerberg's Baby
The social juggernaut joins a growing list of global tech giants sweetening perks for parents.
Employee Retention
5 Reasons Why Parental Leave May Be the Best Startup Perk You Don't Offer
Forget the splashy perks. Parental leave is a better way to attract and retain top talent.