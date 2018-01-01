Personal Branding For A Better Life

To Raise a Well-Adjusted Adult, Teach Your Kid Early About the Value of Reputation
Personal Branding For A Better Life

To Raise a Well-Adjusted Adult, Teach Your Kid Early About the Value of Reputation

When we teach our children the value and fragility of their personal reputation they learn who they are, regardless of what others think.
Lida Citroën | 4 min read
You Are the Secret to Your Own Prosperity
Success

You Are the Secret to Your Own Prosperity

There is no need to ask for a raise when you increase the value of what you have to offer.
Peter Voogd | 5 min read
Becoming the 'Benchmark' Brand Everyone Covets
Marketing

Becoming the 'Benchmark' Brand Everyone Covets

You call the shots, you mark the pathway and you lead by example. You are the benchmark brand.
Jim Joseph | 3 min read
How You Give Back Provides Purpose to Your Personal Brand
Marketing

How You Give Back Provides Purpose to Your Personal Brand

A purpose should be a natural extension of your brand, whatever you decide it to be.
Jim Joseph | 3 min read
The People in Your Life Are Your Personal Brand Team
Growth Strategies

The People in Your Life Are Your Personal Brand Team

Your family, friends and colleagues in many ways become your brand. It's important to create a team of people that reflect how you want to live your brand.
Jim Joseph | 4 min read
Make Your Voice and Look an Active Part of Your Brand
Marketing

Make Your Voice and Look an Active Part of Your Brand

How you sound and dress influence how people perceive you, so be thoughtful and consistent.
Jim Joseph | 4 min read
Why Reputation Management Is Critical to Your Personal Brand
Growth Strategies

Why Reputation Management Is Critical to Your Personal Brand

As your personal and professional networks expand online, be consistent with your brand positioning and with the followers you have gathered.
Jim Joseph | 4 min read
Why Flexibility Is Your Key to Personal Branding Success
Marketing

Why Flexibility Is Your Key to Personal Branding Success

Approach your personal brand with an open mind and a willingness to adjust as you shift courses and you'll see positive results.
Jim Joseph | 4 min read
A Simple Road Map For Your Personal Brand
Marketing

A Simple Road Map For Your Personal Brand

Your personal brand is a continuous work-in-progress. Here's how to chart the right course for it.
Jim Joseph | 3 min read
Why You're Branding Even When You Think You're Not
Marketing

Why You're Branding Even When You Think You're Not

Building a brand means being consistent about the decisions you make -- especially when your personal brand is on the line.
Jim Joseph | 4 min read
