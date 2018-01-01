Personal Branding For A Better Life
Personal Branding
5 Ways to Make Your Personal Branding Statement Stand Out
If you have a LinkedIn account, you have a brand statement. But does it make you easily discoverable and motivate others to connect?
More From This Topic
Personal Branding For A Better Life
To Raise a Well-Adjusted Adult, Teach Your Kid Early About the Value of Reputation
When we teach our children the value and fragility of their personal reputation they learn who they are, regardless of what others think.
Success
You Are the Secret to Your Own Prosperity
There is no need to ask for a raise when you increase the value of what you have to offer.
Marketing
Becoming the 'Benchmark' Brand Everyone Covets
You call the shots, you mark the pathway and you lead by example. You are the benchmark brand.
Marketing
How You Give Back Provides Purpose to Your Personal Brand
A purpose should be a natural extension of your brand, whatever you decide it to be.
Growth Strategies
The People in Your Life Are Your Personal Brand Team
Your family, friends and colleagues in many ways become your brand. It's important to create a team of people that reflect how you want to live your brand.
Marketing
Make Your Voice and Look an Active Part of Your Brand
How you sound and dress influence how people perceive you, so be thoughtful and consistent.
Growth Strategies
Why Reputation Management Is Critical to Your Personal Brand
As your personal and professional networks expand online, be consistent with your brand positioning and with the followers you have gathered.
Marketing
Why Flexibility Is Your Key to Personal Branding Success
Approach your personal brand with an open mind and a willingness to adjust as you shift courses and you'll see positive results.
Marketing
A Simple Road Map For Your Personal Brand
Your personal brand is a continuous work-in-progress. Here's how to chart the right course for it.
Marketing
Why You're Branding Even When You Think You're Not
Building a brand means being consistent about the decisions you make -- especially when your personal brand is on the line.