Hacker Who Stole Nude Jennifer Lawrence Selfies Pleads Guilty
Legal

Hacker Who Stole Nude Jennifer Lawrence Selfies Pleads Guilty

Ryan Collins of Lancaster has been charged with computer hacking for leaking nude selfies of celebrities. He could face 18 months in prison.
David Meyer | 2 min read
Facebook Snaps Up Face-Swapping App Creator Masquerade
Facebook

Facebook Snaps Up Face-Swapping App Creator Masquerade

Wednesday's deal comes nearly three years after Snapchat rejected an offer from Facebook.
Reuters | 2 min read
Google Is Pulling the Plug on Photo Service Picasa
Google

Google Is Pulling the Plug on Photo Service Picasa

Instead, the company will begin focusing on a new service named Google Photos.
Leena Rao | 2 min read
Twitterverse Pounces on Tim Cook's Blurry Super Bowl Photo
Tim Cook

Twitterverse Pounces on Tim Cook's Blurry Super Bowl Photo

The Apple CEO got mocked for both his photography and products.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
These 3 Baby Photos Mark Zuckerberg Shared on Facebook Will Melt Your Heart
Facebook

These 3 Baby Photos Mark Zuckerberg Shared on Facebook Will Melt Your Heart

Parenthood looks good on the young tech billionaire.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read
This Man Successfully Sued Apple For Deleting His Honeymoon Photos
Apple

This Man Successfully Sued Apple For Deleting His Honeymoon Photos

Hell hath no fury like a newlywed deprived of his iPhone vacay pics.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Running Out of Space on Your iPhone? Here's What to Delete and How.
iPhone

Running Out of Space on Your iPhone? Here's What to Delete and How.

Step-by-step directions on how to free up enough space to upgrade to iOS 9.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
You Can Now Draw On Your Facebook Photos. Here's How.
Facebook

You Can Now Draw On Your Facebook Photos. Here's How.

A little Doodle will do ya good.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
