Pivot
Pivoting
Can We Stop Pivoting Already?
Odds are if you need to 'pivot,' either you made a major miscalculation or you're just growing and adapting, not pivoting.
More From This Topic
Pivots
Is a Pivot Imminent? These 5 Signs Say 'Yes.'
Remember: a pivot can be a good thing. Just ask Twitter, Groupon and Nintendo.
Ready to Launch
Meet Your Market: 3 Ingredients to a Successful Launch
The software entrepreneur explains the three stages that all successful startups share.
Fab
On the Heels of Cutting a Third of Its Staff, Fab Buys a Finnish Furniture Company
The troubled ecommerce site paid ‘tens of millions' for an Ikea-like company that makes "Nordic interior design originals."
Starting a Business
Trim the Fat From Your Startup
The lean movement is often associated with big business, but its principles can work for small companies, too.
Growth Strategies
How Changing Gears Stopped My Startup From Failing
For our series The Grind, the founder of Practice Makes Perfect discusses how pivoting helped him not fall into the category of failures.
Technology
A Pivot Could Save Your Mobile App From Failing
Make sure the first version of your app isn't its last by taking customer feedback into account and adapting.
Growth Strategies
Turn Around Your Business in 5 Steps
As an entrepreneur you are going to face your fair share of challenges, some more dire than others. When times get tough, you are going to need to turnaround your business, develop a pivot strategy and get your company back on track. Here is how.
Growth Strategies
6 Signs It's Time to Turn Your Startup in a New Direction
Few startup ideas are perfect; that's why it's important to recognize when you need a course correction in your idea, pitch, product or execution.
Ready for Anything
Why This 'Trep Will Start School in 2014
Entrepreneur caught up with its past 'Treps of the Year, Emerging Entrepreneur Jason Lucash, about how the year has changed him and how it's prepared him for 2014.