What Does It Take to Get Your Product on QVC?
Inventing

What Does It Take to Get Your Product on QVC?

The head of a company that hooks up inventors with the popular shopping channel dishes on how inventors can show off their products to millions.
Stephen Key | 6 min read
How Private Equity Investors Gave This 17-Year-Old Beauty Brand a $100 Million Makeover
Private Equity

How Private Equity Investors Gave This 17-Year-Old Beauty Brand a $100 Million Makeover

When Laura Geller made the emotionally-wrought decision to take on private equity investors, it forever altered the trajectory of the cosmetics company she founded 17 years ago.
Geoff Weiss | 6 min read
How a 10-Minute Spot on QVC Turned This Woman Into a $100 Million Cosmetics Mogul
Women Entrepreneurs

How a 10-Minute Spot on QVC Turned This Woman Into a $100 Million Cosmetics Mogul

With a unique ability to weave visual backstories and touch untold masses, QVC can serve as a transformative vehicle for entrepreneurs.
Geoff Weiss | 6 min read
Shark Tank Star Lori Greiner: I Never Think of Myself as a Female in Business
Shark Tank

Shark Tank Star Lori Greiner: I Never Think of Myself as a Female in Business

The 'Queen of QVC' says it doesn't matter if you're a king or queen in business. It just matters that you rule.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Are You Ready for QVC?
Marketing

Are You Ready for QVC?

Get an inside look at the TV-shopping giant and how you can get your product in front of millions.
Tamara Monosoff | 7 min read
