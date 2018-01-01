Second Acts
Taking On An Existing Business? Take This Advice To Heart.
Don't prove too much, too soon.
Franchises
How a Retired FedEx Exec Built a Mini Sandwich Empire
Edith Kelly-Green was ready to settle into a retirement when her family convinced her to open a Lenny's Sub Shop franchise.
Franchises
A Jointly Owned Franchise Gives Two Pilots a Second Chance
After John Grassia and David Smith lost their jobs as pilots, they bought an Express Oil Change franchise to supplement their incomes.
Starting a Business
7 Second-Act Entrepreneurs
These well-known Americans overcame bad times in midlife to reach business fame and fortune.
Starting a Business
How a Surf Vacation Led to a New Niche in Women's Swimwear
An investment-banker-turned-entrepreneur finds success in a line of bikinis designed to stay on, no matter how rough the surf.
Entrepreneurs
Will Allen's 'Good Food Revolution'
His new autobiography chronicles Allen's unexpected journey from professional basketball player to urban farming pioneer.
Entrepreneurs
Art Entrepreneur Wins $100,000 Pittsburgh Prize
Artist Tess Lojacono talks about winning the "Experienced Dreamers" contest designed to lure middle-aged entrepreneurs to Pittsburgh.
Entrepreneurs
Reinvention 101: 5 Lessons From Robert Downey, Jr.
The 'Avengers' star is a great case study for anyone launching a new venture or attempting a midlife comeback.
Starting a Business
How I Did It: From Defense Contractor to B&B Owner
Here's how a stressed-out executive became an innkeeper -- and why she's glad she made the change.
Entrepreneurs
From Tech Maven to Jane Austen Geek
Sandy Lerner, co-founder of Cisco Systems, spent more than 20 years working on a sequel to 'Pride and Prejudice.'
Entrepreneurs
Film 'Marigold Hotel' Portrays Reinvention on a Budget
A new film about British expats in India inspires a contest awarding $150,000 and vacations to social entrepreneurs over 50.