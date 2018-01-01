Second Acts

How a Retired FedEx Exec Built a Mini Sandwich Empire
Edith Kelly-Green was ready to settle into a retirement when her family convinced her to open a Lenny's Sub Shop franchise.
Jason Daley | 4 min read
A Jointly Owned Franchise Gives Two Pilots a Second Chance
After John Grassia and David Smith lost their jobs as pilots, they bought an Express Oil Change franchise to supplement their incomes.
Jason Daley | 4 min read
7 Second-Act Entrepreneurs
These well-known Americans overcame bad times in midlife to reach business fame and fortune.
Michelle V. Rafter
How a Surf Vacation Led to a New Niche in Women's Swimwear
An investment-banker-turned-entrepreneur finds success in a line of bikinis designed to stay on, no matter how rough the surf.
Margaret Littman | 3 min read
Will Allen's 'Good Food Revolution'
His new autobiography chronicles Allen's unexpected journey from professional basketball player to urban farming pioneer.
Jeanette Hurt | 6 min read
Art Entrepreneur Wins $100,000 Pittsburgh Prize
Artist Tess Lojacono talks about winning the "Experienced Dreamers" contest designed to lure middle-aged entrepreneurs to Pittsburgh.
Patrick J. Kiger | 5 min read
Reinvention 101: 5 Lessons From Robert Downey, Jr.
The 'Avengers' star is a great case study for anyone launching a new venture or attempting a midlife comeback.
Patrick J. Kiger | 6 min read
How I Did It: From Defense Contractor to B&B Owner
Here's how a stressed-out executive became an innkeeper -- and why she's glad she made the change.
Elizabeth Pope | 5 min read
From Tech Maven to Jane Austen Geek
Sandy Lerner, co-founder of Cisco Systems, spent more than 20 years working on a sequel to 'Pride and Prejudice.'
Jane Ganahl | 6 min read
Film 'Marigold Hotel' Portrays Reinvention on a Budget
A new film about British expats in India inspires a contest awarding $150,000 and vacations to social entrepreneurs over 50.
Michelle V. Rafter | 2 min read
