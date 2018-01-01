SEO News

More From This Topic

Google's New Secure Search Means More Work for Online Business Owners
Marketing

Google's New Secure Search Means More Work for Online Business Owners

Entrepreneurs who track keyword data provided by Google on search traffic now have to find that information elsewhere.
Eric Siu | 3 min read
Google to Discontinue Adwords Tool for Websites
Marketing

Google to Discontinue Adwords Tool for Websites

Popular tool for researching keywords and traffic volume to be rolled into a new program called 'Keyword Planner.'
Eric Siu | 3 min read
FTC Warning to Google and Other Search Engines Could Spell Changes for Advertisers
Marketing

FTC Warning to Google and Other Search Engines Could Spell Changes for Advertisers

Most consumers can't differentiate between paid and organic search engine results, the FTC says. New practices could be on the way.
Eric Siu | 3 min read
Penguin 2.0: What to Expect From Google's Next Search Update
Marketing

Penguin 2.0: What to Expect From Google's Next Search Update

Three tips for how you can prepare your site for another big wave of changes to search.
Eric Siu | 3 min read
How Google's 'Disavow' Tool Can Help You Deal With Bad Backlinks
Marketing

How Google's 'Disavow' Tool Can Help You Deal With Bad Backlinks

But use with caution to avoid hurting rather than helping your search results.
AJ Kumar | 4 min read
How a Facebook Search Engine Could Change the Way People Find Your Business
Marketing

How a Facebook Search Engine Could Change the Way People Find Your Business

Three things to consider about your Facebook presence in advance of the company's future search tool.
AJ Kumar
How To Stay Up-to-Date on Google Search Changes
Marketing

How To Stay Up-to-Date on Google Search Changes

Danny Sullivan offers the best resources for staying informed on search engine algorithm changes.
Danny Sullivan
What Google's Panda and Penguin Updates Mean for the Future of SEO
Marketing

What Google's Panda and Penguin Updates Mean for the Future of SEO

Three predictions for how search optimization might look in the months ahead.
AJ Kumar
Can Too Much SEO Be a Bad Thing?
Marketing

Can Too Much SEO Be a Bad Thing?

With rumors that Google could start penalizing over-optimized websites, here are three tips for staying on the search giant's good side.
AJ Kumar
A Six-Step Survival Guide for Search Engine Updates
Technology

A Six-Step Survival Guide for Search Engine Updates

Here's how business owners can maintain their online search rankings no matter what algorithm changes the search giants make.
AJ Kumar | 5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.