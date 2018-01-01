Small Business Administration

6 Tips for Finding the Best Online Loan for Your Small Business
6 Tips for Finding the Best Online Loan for Your Small Business

Do your homework now so you can skip the bank later.
Evan Singer | 5 min read
Working With Auditors Doesn't Have to Ruin Your Week
Working With Auditors Doesn't Have to Ruin Your Week

How to get the best out of a working relationship that can be frustrating and inefficient, but it necessary to make your business grow smoothly.
Matt Garrett | 5 min read
4 Financing Tips for Female Entrepreneurs
4 Financing Tips for Female Entrepreneurs

Hey, ladies: Women's Small Business Month is a great time to polish up the financial strategy.
Lisa Stevens | 4 min read
Partners Await Inventors Who Need Help Building Prototypes
Partners Await Inventors Who Need Help Building Prototypes

Universities and the federal government have programs that provide more help than many inventors could otherwise dream of affording.
Kedma Ough | 4 min read
These Brother and Sister Entrepreneurs Were Just Named the National Small Business Persons of the Year
These Brother and Sister Entrepreneurs Were Just Named the National Small Business Persons of the Year

One of the founders of the family-owned and operated Missouri Star Quilt Company reflects on moments of intense struggle -- and serious doubt.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read
Battle-Tested Startup Advice From 6 Awesome Entrepreneurs
Battle-Tested Startup Advice From 6 Awesome Entrepreneurs

The six finalists in the running for National Small Business Person of the Year share what they wish they'd known as they were getting started.
Catherine Clifford | 7 min read
Small Businesses Celebrating on a Tight Budget This Year.
Small Businesses Celebrating on a Tight Budget This Year.

Entrepreneurs can be successful even in the worst of times, but let's hope they aren't forced into that position for much longer.
Susan Solovic | 4 min read
What Keeps Entrepreneurs Grounded, Peaceful and Happy Amid the Chaos
What Keeps Entrepreneurs Grounded, Peaceful and Happy Amid the Chaos

We asked six nationally celebrated entrepreneurs to share how they stay grounded amid the turbulence of running a business.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read
3 Things You Need to Know About National Small Business Week
3 Things You Need to Know About National Small Business Week

Here's how you can get involved in the Small Business Administration's week-long celebration of the Main Street entrepreneur.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
Replace the SBA's Outdated 7(a) Loan Program
Replace the SBA's Outdated 7(a) Loan Program

Like a Cuban taxi driver, the SBA is making due with a 1950s-era model in 2015.
Scott Shane | 4 min read
