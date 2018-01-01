soccer

More From This Topic

The Real Winner of the Women's World Cup: Nike
Branding

The Real Winner of the Women's World Cup: Nike

According to a social media firm, the Swoosh took the day.
Daniel Roberts | 4 min read
5 Tips for Entrepreneurs to Keep Moving Forward
Success Strategies

5 Tips for Entrepreneurs to Keep Moving Forward

To be successful in business, stay in action, even if it means going sideways at times (as in soccer) to reach a goal.
Jesse Torres | 5 min read
Choosing Between Opportunity and the Comfort of Home
Global Business

Choosing Between Opportunity and the Comfort of Home

A Waze manager recalls his painful decision to leave his native turf, California's Central Valley, to explore greener entrepreneurial options.
Eric M. Ruiz | 7 min read
Underdogs, at the World Cup and in Business, Just Need One to Win
Project Grow

Underdogs, at the World Cup and in Business, Just Need One to Win

You never know when success will come, so always put in more energy, effort and motivation.
John Brubaker | 3 min read
U.S.A.-Belgium World Cup Game Sparks a Waffle War
World Cup

U.S.A.-Belgium World Cup Game Sparks a Waffle War

Restaurant chains Waffle House and Bojangles are encouraging U.S. fans to boycott Belgian waffles to support the USA World Cup team.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From the World Cup
Team-Building

What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From the World Cup

Entrepreneurs and soccer players may have different types of goals. But they can both get there in similar fashion.
Eric M. Ruiz | 5 min read
