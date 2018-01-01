Tipping Guide

Business Dining: The Do's and Don'ts of Splitting the Check
Business Dining: The Do's and Don'ts of Splitting the Check

When dining with clients or customers, it can be fairly simple to avoid the all-too-familiar discomfort and confusion of just who should pay the bill.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 3 min read
Tipping While Traveling: Whom to Tip and How Much
Tipping While Traveling: Whom to Tip and How Much

Almost everyone knows to tip 15 to 20 percent of the bill for restaurant servers, but what about hotel staff, shuttle drivers and others who help you along your trip? Here's some advice.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 3 min read
Holiday Tipping Guide: Whom to Tip and How Much
Holiday Tipping Guide: Whom to Tip and How Much

Confused about how much to tip your mailman, dog walker or babysitter? Here's a good starting point.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 3 min read
