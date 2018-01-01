Tipping Guide
Etiquette
How Much to Tip Everyone in Your Life for the Holidays, From Your Landlord to the Mail Carrier
Here are a few best practices when it comes to holiday tipping.
More From This Topic
Marketing
Business Dining: The Do's and Don'ts of Splitting the Check
When dining with clients or customers, it can be fairly simple to avoid the all-too-familiar discomfort and confusion of just who should pay the bill.
Growth Strategies
Tipping While Traveling: Whom to Tip and How Much
Almost everyone knows to tip 15 to 20 percent of the bill for restaurant servers, but what about hotel staff, shuttle drivers and others who help you along your trip? Here's some advice.
Finance
Holiday Tipping Guide: Whom to Tip and How Much
Confused about how much to tip your mailman, dog walker or babysitter? Here's a good starting point.