voice search
Cybersecurity
The Latest Thing You Need to Worry About Cybercriminals Hacking? Your Voice.
The shift to voice biometrics and speech-controlled systems is raising the risk of voice cloning and subliminal attacks.
More From This Topic
Technology
Cloud-Based Startups Face Tough Marketing Challenges
Digital marketers work to be ranked high on the results page. In the future, they will have to work even harder.
Marketing
Survey Finds Marketers Know All the Important Tech Trends But Aren't Prepared for Any of Them
A convergence of online technologies is revolutionizing online marketing but marketers seem to be simply waiting to see what happens.
SEO
8 SEO Trends You Need to Pay Attention to in 2017
Knowing which techniques are most effective for driving traffic to your site is a learning curve that never flattens.
Social Media
Voice Search Is Exploding and Digital Strategy Will Never Be the Same
How this changes your digital and social media strategies and could lead to a competitive advantage.