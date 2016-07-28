Co-founders

These Companies Just Merged and Want to Help You Find the Perfect Co-Founder

These Companies Just Merged and Want to Help You Find the Perfect Co-Founder
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

Launching a company is tough, and usually, you can't do it alone.

Some of the most famous startups, such as Apple and Google, grew into the giants they are now thanks in part to powerhouse partnerships between co-founders. And while some people are lucky enough to meet their co-founder at a meetup, through a mentor or at school, many struggle with finding a co-pilot to help pursue his or her vision.

There are a fair amount of platforms out there -- sites such as Builditwith.me, Founder2be, VentureStorm and DoerHub -- where entrepreneurs can seek out a likeminded potential co-founder.

Related: 10 Steps to Finding the Right Co-Founder

And this week, Onevest, an online community that aims to connect entrepreneurs and investors, purchased FounderDating, which was launched in 2012 by CEO Jessica Alter. Alter, also a mentor with 500 Startups, will be joining Onevest as well. No financial details were disclosed.

Onevest already owns the similarly themed CoFoundersLab (which in turn bought techcofounder.com back in 2012), and FounderDating will be folded into the company under the CoFoundersLab name, a move that will make Onevest among the largest players in this space, according to a press release.

Related: What No One Tells You About Having a Co-Founder

“We exist to provide entrepreneurs the resources, tools and support they need to succeed," Onevest Executive Chairman Alejandro Cremades said in the release. "Together, we are committed to accelerate startup growth and empower even more people to positively impact their community and the global economy through entrepreneurship.”

We want to hear from you: How did you meet your co-founder? If you're currently flying solo, would you lean on one of these services to find a partner? Let us know on Twitter or Facebook.

Latest on Entrepreneur

