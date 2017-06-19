50 Ideas for a Lucrative Side Hustle

You know how to do something people would hire you for, if they know you are available.

If you're looking for ways you can earn a few extra bucks with a side hustle, you'd likely encounter hundreds of strategies for make some money. However, depending on your unique needs and your skills, earning a respectable amount of cash, and doing it quickly, might be well within your reach.

No matter where you're from or what you do for a living, thanks to the conveniences afforded to us by the internet, making money is no longer a constant and never-ending struggle. With the proverbial world at our fingertips, as long as you know how to tap into the vast amount of opportunities found in the digital ether of cyberspace, you can earn some extra income, even if you're in a tight bind.

Some of the strategies listed below offer a quick fix for making some money, others will take a sizable investment of your time. Either way, select a method that fits within your skill set and ensure that you deliver a serious amount of value. At the end of the day, that's what it's all about.

1. Sell items on Ebay or Craigslist.

One of the surest ways you can make cash if you're in a bind is to sell items on Ebay or Craigslist. Any used items like furniture, household appliances, collectibles or anything else that you're just not using or is collecting dust, can be sold online to make some money. If you're serious about this, you can even do it professionally for others and collect a small commission for each sale. Take quality photos and write a good description and you'll be in great shape.

2. Recycle used smartphones on Gazelle.

I've sold a few used smartphones on Gazelle and it's a no-hassle way of making some cash if you have an old iPhone or Samsung smartphone or another device sitting around. While you won't get top-dollar for it, you will be able to get a little bit of cash that might just help you out depending on your financial situation.

3. Drive for Uber or Lyft.

One of the most widely-available ways for making money is to drive for Uber or Lyft. The sharing economy has quite literally exploding, and both Uber and Lyft are at the forefront. The best part? You can turn on and off your availability through these networks with the simple click of a button, effectively allowing you to make money no matter what time of day or night it is.

4. Deliver for PostMates.

Another option for earning a side income is to deliver for PostMates. Similar to working for Uber and Lyft, you can work whenever you want. While the pay might not be enormous, you do have the ability to earn tips. If you're in a highly-trafficked area such as Los Angeles or New York City, this is a great way to earn some cash and you don't even need a car.

5. Rent your spare room on Airbnb.

AirBnB offers a great resource for people that are willing to rent out a spare room or even their entire home. If you're in a bind for some fast cash, AirBnB offers you an avenue for creating an income. You'll get paid 24 hours after a guest checks in, which is to avoid any problems or potential scams that might arrive. Some people earn their primary income just by renting out rooms or homes on AirBnB.

6. Manage social media for small businesses.

Many small businesses need a social media manager and simply don't have the time nor the expertise to be constantly posting on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, SnapChat or Twitter. Take it upon yourself to contact local businesses and offer up your services for a contracted monthly fee. This is an easy way to make money no matter where you live.

7. Answer questions on JustAnswer.

Websites like JustAnswer pay you to answer professional questions. If you have a high-level skill such as in the law or medicine or information technology, you could get paid to help others navigate certain topics or areas of contention that they might be faced with in life.

8. Sell services on Fiverr.

Fiverr helped give birth to the Gig Economy. Although services start out at $5, some Fiverr sellers are earning six-figure-plus revenues annually. You can sell just about anything on this platform, but to succeed and become a Super Seller, you need to deliver massive amounts of value, even at those lower price-points.

9. Do micro-jobs on Mechanical Turk.

Amazon's Mechanical Turk platform is one way you can earn money, albeit it won't make you rich by any measure. However, if you're looking to take on micro-jobs that can be done in a few minutes each, by stringing them together, you could earn some cash that might help you out if you're in a bind.

10. Tutor over Skype.

You can tutor people over Skype, no matter where you might live. This is great especially if you're a digital nomad and you're looking to earn more money than the local job market can potentially provide. Tutor people from the U.S. or U.K. if you're traveling through Asia or another low-cost-of-living country around the world.

11. Get a part-time job.

Okay, so maybe you need some cash and you already have a full-time job and you're just not comfortable making money online or trying to hustle with some web-based project. You could get a part-time job. You can kiss your social life goodbye, but it's certainly a more guaranteed additional stream of income.

12. Start a blog.

Okay, so you won't make money that fast with a blog. But, if you start a blog and deliver enormous amounts of value, you could set yourself up with a platform for ending a tremendous amount of passive income. This is something you can easily build on the side with just a few hours of work per week, but you need to stay consistent and post great content regularly.

13. Create an online course.

Create an online course with a platform like Udemy or Teachable and leverage some of your skills to create a healthy income. Depending upon how much time you invest in your course, you could make a substantial side revenue stream by creating courses that deliver tremendous amounts of value.

14. Build a sales funnel with ClickFunnels.

As an online marketer and a software engineer, I am obsessed with sales funnels. However, many people struggle with creating the proper funnel that converts. It takes a high degree of technical and marketing knowledge. However, ClickFunnels, a SaaS business with over 40,000 customers, which was started by Russell Brunson, takes all the guesswork out of that. Build a sales funnel and automate your selling with a platform like this.

15. Write an ebook.

I've long been drawn to the passive income supplied by creating an ebook and publishing an accompanied print-on-demand paperback. By using platforms like KDP and CreateSpace, both by Amazon, you can create an easily create and sell an ebook that costs nothing to produce, and a paperback that earns you money only when it sells, removing much of the prior friction it took to get published.

16. Produce an audiobook.

Use a platform like ACX to create and sell audiobooks on platforms like Audible and iTunes. If you have a great idea for a non-fiction audiobook where you can teach a difficult skill like stock trading, foreign currency investing, accounting, online marketing or others, you can easily create a five-figure monthly income with the right volume of audiobooks.

17. Become a personal chef.

Are you a good cook? You could become a personal chef and prepare meals for other people. You could easily market your services on social media or even go all out and build yourself a website. There are also plenty of websites you can use to market your services such as HireAChef.

18. Do mystery shopping.

Companies of all kinds are looking for mystery shoppers. Mystery shoppers buy in secret, documenting their experiences with the retailer. This can be done at a physical store or an online store. If you do a simple search on becoming a mystery shopper, you can likely locate several services that will assist you. Or, you can simply contact companies directly to pitch your mystery shopping services to them.

19. Walk dogs.

Anyone can walk dogs. Well, almost anyone. If you live in a dog-filled neighborhood, create a few flyers on your computer and slip them into mailboxes. Identify yourself as a dog walker and pitch your price. Build up a steady stream of clients and your dog-walking service will grow over time.

20. Babysit or become a nanny.

If you need to make some quick cash, you could always partake in babysitting or even become a part-time nanny. You use a variety of sites to do this like Care.com or SitterCity or even post your services on social media sites. You'll get vetted and rated for your services, so be sure to provide a top-notch experience.

21. Clean houses.

Housekeeping is always an option. There are loads of private families and home owners that are renting out their homes on a short-term basis that need housekeeping or house cleaning services. You can list your services on a site like HouseKeeper.com and many others to promote yourself.

22. Participate in marketing focus groups.

Marketing companies are always holding focus groups to study the consumer's response to products, services and advertisements across a variety of mediums. I used to participate in these studies often in college, and so can you. You don't need any special training to do it.

23. Have a garage sale.

You could always hold a garage sale to make some money by getting rid of excess clutter in your house. This is great if you have children that have outgrown toys or you simply have a large number of items that you're looking to part ways with. Post up some signs around town or advertise on Craigslist.

24. Create YouTube tutorials.

Although this isn't the quickest way you can make money with a side income, creating YouTube tutorials can help you earn a respectable amount of income as long as what you deliver is engaging and keeps people interested for long enough. You could also use free tutorials to upsell viewers on products and services you might be offering.

25. Sell technical services on Upwork.

I've used Upwork as a platform to hire graphic and web designers for a long time. But Upwork also provides a platform for accountants, lawyers and other professionals to earn money. Keep in mind that you're keeping with thousands of other service providers so getting this off the ground will take you some time.

26. Design logos on 99Designs.

If you're graphically inclined and you're get a programs like Photoshop and Illustrator, you could potentially compete for design work on 99Designs. However, you won't get paid unless your design is chosen as the winning design, meaning you need to be a very good designer to make income that's worthwhile here.

27. Become a personal shopper.

Want to shop for others? You could effectively become a personal shopper. If you live in an urban metropolis with concentrated wealth, then personal shopping services are in high demand in your area. Scour the web and other online resources such as ThumbTack to find people looking for personal shoppers.

28. Use TaskRabbit.

TaskRabbit links you up with people that are looking to complete specific tasks in your area. Tasks include things like lifting heavy furniture, assembling furniture and so on. You'll need to register and get vetted but it's a simple way you can make a bit of extra income.

29. Sell products on Etsy.

Use Etsy to sell crafts or other home-made items. Etsy is one of the largest resources for selling handmade goods on the internet. You could also sell digital items such as digital posters that can be printed out.

30. Teach a language.

If you know a second language, and you're well-versed enough in it, you could teach it to others. You can even teach English to students, or if you're traveling as a digital nomad, you could teach English as a second language in your country of choice.

31. Wash and detail cars.

Wash and detail cars in your area. Hand out fliers in your neighborhood or post on social media offering your services. Mobile car washing and detailing has become a relatively lucrative business in more upscale neighborhoods.

32. Open a Mobile Pet Grooming Service

Try your hand at pet grooming. Purchase and outfit a mobile van so that you can groom pets on the go. This does require a small investment, but it's a side job you could enjoy when you have spare time.

33. Start a food truck.

Purchasing a food truck requires a substantial investment, but the food truck business is growing significantly. Location and cuisine choice is important. Be sure to do ample research before getting started.

34. Become a freelance article writer.

Write articles for other people. If you have a passion for writing, you could help out other bloggers or even become a ghost writer for a well-known author. Use sites like Freelancer, Upwork and others to advertise your services.

35. Personal training.

Find clients that you can help out to achieve their weight loss or fitness goals. Create meal plans or construct workout routines and you could make an admirable income for your efforts.

36. Give music lessons.

If you play the piano, guitar or another instrument, consider teaching others in your local area. Advertise online through social media or through your personal or professional networks.

36. Become an affiliate marketer.

Affiliate marketing is an extremely alluring industry. However, many affiliate marketers don't make much money. If you have the skills it takes to succeed in this arena, you could quite literally make a small fortune. But be careful not to get drawn into pie-in-the-sky hopes or dreams of making money without putting in much effort.

37. Do email marketing.

Email marketing is one of the most profitable forms of marketing that exists online. However, attracting subscribers and making a personal connection with them takes a good deal of work. Use platforms like LeadPages, Aweber, Constant Contact, MailChimp and ConvertKit to get things off the ground.

38. Write resumes.

Good at writing resumes? Use sites like LinkedIn and other professional sites to advertise your resume writing services. Do a few for free and grab some raving reviews, then watch your sales skyrocket.

39. Be an extra in movies.

If you're looking to make a few extra bucks without a major investment of your, try your hand at being an extra in a movie. There's a lot of sitting around and waiting, but the pay is good if you're in a production city like Los Angeles, New York, London or Vancouver.

40. Reduce your expenses.

Sometimes, making some extra cash can be done by cutting expenses. When was the last time you audited all your monthly expenses? How much is going out the door for that gym membership you don't use or those pricey lunches you have every day?

41. Start a GoFundMe Page.

Try raising some personal funds using GoFundMe. You can advertise your page to your network through social media, and if you can create a compelling enough story, you might just have enough takers that decide to help you out.

42. Sell your hair.

Have long hair? Why not sell it to make a few extra bucks? Advertise your hair for sale on a site like HairSellOn or any number of others that are out there.

43. Become a house sitter.

Become a professional house sitter and watch homes for people that go on vacation or have a second home and don't spend much time there. HouseSitter.com and Care.com both offer house-sitting jobs.

44. Teach driving lessons to students.

Are you a great driver? Why not get licensed as a driving instructor? You can advertise your services both online and offline, or use a site like Indeed.com to search for part-time driving instructor jobs.

45. Become a local tour guide.

If you live in a vacation destination, consider becoming a local tour guide. You could even offer your services for free and then ask for a tip at the end, drawing more people into touring with you.

46. Become a virtual assistant.

Virtual assistants are in high demand, but it only makes sense from an income standpoint if you have lots of free time and you're very organized. It also doesn't hurt to live in an area with a lower cost of living.

47. Do interior decorating.

If you have an eye for design, consider doing interior decorating for clients. Use a site like Houzz to advertise your services to the masses.

48. Sell on CafePress.

CafePress allows you to sell items that feature a digital design. If you're a great graphic designer, you could create a number of designs that would fit different formats such as shirts, hats and cups, and earn a commission when they sell.

49. Invest with LendingClub.

LendingClub is a peer-to-peer lending service that you can invest in. If you have some extra cash and you're looking to put it to use, you can leverage this platform to invest in businesses from a wide range of industries. Risk is cacluated for you using algorithms, and the more risk in an investment, the more potential for reward.

50. Create a smartphone app.

If you have some app development skills and you're proficient at Swift or Android-based development platforms, you could try your hand at creating a smartphone app. Obviously, this isn't a quick or easy way to make money, but could pay off big with the right idea.