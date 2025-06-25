Starbucks Is Changing Its Pricing. Here's What to Know. Starbucks is switching to a flat fee for syrup charges.

By Erin Davis

In order to make things faster and easier for baristas and potentially cheaper for customers, Starbucks is switching to a flat-fee system for syrups.

Beginning Tuesday, in stores in the U.S. and Canada, any combination of sauces and syrups will be a flat fee of 80 cents, whether you ask for one pump or four. Adding syrups to already pre-flavored beverages is free, per Bloomberg. Before the new changes, prices varied depending on flavor, number of pumps, and drinks being purchased.

Matcha powder add-ons will now cost $1 per scoop, chai concentrate is now set at 80 cents per serving, and dried fruit is now 50 cents each.

Starbucks has been making a slew of changes since Brian Niccol joined as CEO last fall, promising to turn around the company's lagging sales.

"We're getting back to Starbucks. We're refocusing on what has always set Starbucks apart — a welcoming coffeehouse where people gather, and where we serve the finest coffee, handcrafted by our skilled baristas," he wrote at the time. "This is our enduring identity. We will innovate from here."

The company has since cut items from the menu, implemented a new dress code for baristas, and closed its former "open door" policy.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Trending News Writer

