Elon Musk Is Killing Cybertrucks — But Says Telsa Needs to Add an Extra Shift to Get Backlog Orders Done Before Production Ends

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Elon Musk is putting a positive spin on the end of the Cybertruck. A day after saying Tesla would pull the plug on Cybertruck production at its Texas factory, the CEO wrote on X that the company will “add an extra shift to try to get all orders done in time,” before the line is dismantled next summer, according to Reuters.

The Tesla Cybertruck order backlog is currently far more than we can make before dismantling the line for Cybercab expansion around June/July next year.



We will add an extra shift to try to get all orders done in time. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2026

He also said that the backlog is “far more than Tesla can make” before the shutdown. How much more? Tesla doesn’t share order numbers, so we’ll have to take his word for it.

U.S. Cybertruck sales fell to about 20,000 last year from nearly 39,000 in 2024, according to Kelley Blue Book. That’s a long way from the 250,000 a year Musk once predicted. The stainless steel pickup has also been dogged by recalls and quality complaints since it hit the road in late 2023.

Once the line comes down around June or July, the space goes to the Cybercab, the two-seat robotaxi Musk sees as Tesla’s future.