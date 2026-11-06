This Violinist Beat 350,000 Applicants to Become Snoop Dogg’s $10,000-a-Month Ice Cream Taster — Here’s How She Struck a Chord

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How did Annabelle Traves land the sweetest job on the planet? Let’s just say she pulled some strings.

The concert violinist, who has soloed at Carnegie Hall and the Sydney Opera House, was just named Dr. Bombay’s first International Ice Cream Taster. In August, Snoop Dogg’s ice cream brand put out a call for the job, which pays $10,000 a month. More than 350,000 people from 130+ countries applied through HR and payroll platform Deel, which ran the search.

Traves, an Australian based in Dubai, starts a three-month contract helping Dr. Bombay expand into new markets, dream up new flavors and create a Deel-themed ice cream. Entrepreneur caught up with Traves to talk about her latest gig.

What did you submit to beat out all those other applicants?

I decided to play to my strengths. Many of the other applicants owned dairy farms or had spent years researching dairy. I love ice cream, but I wouldn’t call myself a dairy expert, so I leaned on what I knew best. In my application video, I plucked a little of one of Snoop’s famous melodies on my violin. When I made the top 15, I doubled down with my own cover of “Young, Wild & Free.” I think that musical connection is part of what caught Snoop’s attention.

You’re already a very successful violinist. Why go after a gig like this?

The timing was perfect. I had just come off a world tour with André Rieu, and for the first time in years I didn’t have a schedule that I had to coordinate a year in advance. Then there was the ice cream, and who doesn’t love ice cream? And of course, Snoop himself. I love all genres of music and have always loved his, so the chance to bond with him as a fellow musician was hugely appealing.

What do you look for when you’re tasting a new flavor?

In one word, novelty. I want a flavor I’ve never tried before. Vanilla has been done a billion times. Dr. Maya, who develops the flavors at Dr. Bombay, introduced me to the idea that ice cream flavors develop over time. A couple of seconds in, a different flavor comes through. People talk about that with wine, but I’d never experienced such sophisticated flavors in ice cream until I tried Dr. Bombay. The nostalgia of the brand also stands out. Flavors like Sherbet take you right back as a 90s kid, and Peanut Butter Jelly Time does the same. I’d love to find flavors based on popular candies or afternoon snacks from those days.