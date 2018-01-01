Entrepreneur Magazine: October 2008

Surviving Business Boot Camp

Programs nationwide offer budding entrepreneurs lessons in startup.

A Fuel-Friendly Truck

Ford's latest full-size puts the super in Super Duty.

Tech: A New Take

Do women bring an extra something to technology research and development? We asked several women helming their own tech companies for their insight.

Join Forces Online

Web-based collaboration technology plays go-between when face-to-face isn't possible.
Heather Clancy | 2 min read
Got Video?

Streaming video is a must-have; Acting skills aren't required, but a camera is.
Lindsay Holloway | 2 min read
Surf New Browsers

New Firefox, Opera and Safari give Internet Explorer a run for its money.
Mike Hogan | 3 min read
11 Public-Speaking Pointers
11 Public-Speaking Pointers

A successful speech should always end with a standing ovation--here's how to get yours.
Guy Kawasaki Evangelist, Author and Speaker | 5 min read
Pre-Election Stock Report

How will your investment portfolio fare when the new president takes office?
Farnoosh Torabi | 3 min read
The Price of Gas

Look to the brighter side of increasing oil prices: It can actually fuel you to become a better entrepreneur.
3 min read
How to Make a Million

These 7 industries hold seven-figure potential. Find out how to get started in each one--and take one step closer to a richer life.
Sara Wilson | 15+ min read
Start a Search Engine Company

This duo stands apart from the big guys with its people search technology.
Amanda C. Kooser | 3 min read
School's In--Online

Get an entrepreneurial education without setting foot in a classroom.
Nichole L. Torres | 3 min read
