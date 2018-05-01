Entrepreneur Magazine: May 2018
Featured Article
The Craziest Plan That Worked: How Richard Rawlings Hustled His Way Into the TV Show 'Fast N' Loud,' Then Used It to Build a Multimillion-Dollar Brand
In the six years since 'Fast N' Loud' first aired, Richard Rawlings has turned Gas Monkey into a multimillion-dollar brand.
Stop Sacrificing Your Future by Clinging to Your Past
Here's the most important lesson you can learn from your past.
The CEO of the Girl Scouts Wants to Turn Today's Cookie Sellers Into Tomorrow's Powerful Female Entrepreneurs
Sylvia Acevedo wants every girl to know how to access -- and create -- opportunity.
Related Articles
Franchises
Starting a Franchise But Need Financing? Here's What to Do.
Getting capital is no easy feat, especially for first-time franchisees.
Project Grow
The Bourbon Industry Was Opposed to Change. Then Jefferson's Bourbon Started Changing Everything -- and Winning.
Jefferson's Bourbon has upended the staid Kentucky liquor's heritage.
Entrepreneurs
How This Company Went From $10,000 in the Bank to a Baby-Care Empire Sold in 30,000 Stores
Fridababy became a baby-care juggernaut by first importing products to the U.S. that new mothers didn't know they needed.
Franchises
What Do NFL Players Do When They Leave the Game? Increasingly, They Open a Franchise. Here's Why.
Franchisees thrive on the same skills pro athletes learn: speed, versatility and great coaching.
Ask Entrepreneur
Can the Annual Review Be Replaced By an App?
More companies are turning to apps that offer real-time feedback from bosses, peers and subordinates alike. But do they work?
Franchises
Simply the Best: the Top Franchises in 110 Categories
These 110 franchises have all found a way to be at the peak of their industry in the present day.
Ask Entrepreneur
Make Yourself Comfortable Inside SeatGeek's Office
The office is seen, affectionately, as a home away from home, which is perhaps why the company is attracting so much new talent.
Ready for Anything
6 Entrepreneurs Share the Bad Idea That Led to a Success
Founders reveal the mistakes that led to better solutions.