From Starbucks to Domino's: 6 Tasty Companies With Awesome Mobile Apps

October 3, 2013

If you're a big brand looking to get bigger, having a cool mobile app is one way to get customers talking.

Last month, McDonald's began testing an app that allows customers to order and pay for their meals on their smartphones. Now, some McDonald's franchisees are taking the additional step of experimenting with a gaming and coupons app that rewards users with free menu items, according to McDonald's spokesperson Lisa McComb.

In many ways, McDonald's is a bit behind the times. Chains such as Starbucks, Dunkin’ Donuts and Domino’s already have mobile apps that let customers order, pay and get deals from their phones.

Here are six chains that are doing it right.