10 Sheryl Sandberg Quotes to Motivate and Inspire You
Life throws you curve balls, and to move on, it’s important to learn and grow from them. When Facebook’s COO Sheryl Sandberg lost her husband David Goldberg in 2015, although devastated, Sandberg opened up to the world about her loss. Through hardship and grief, she discovered strength and resilience, which she’s shared with the rest of us.
As a female leader in tech, Sandberg has positioned herself as a voice for women in the industry -- and beyond. With her book, Lean In, and her organization, Leanin.org, Sandberg seeks to empower women around the world and to help them be their best selves. There’s much to be learned from this bestselling author, activist and thought leader.
Check out these inspirational quotes from the Facebook exec.
On growth
“It is the hard days -- the times that challenge you to your very core -- that will determine who you are.” -- Sheryl Sandberg
On challenge
“I learned that, in the face of a void or in the face of any challenge, you can choose joy and meaning.” -- Sheryl Sandberg
On success
“You will be defined not just by what you achieve, but by how you survive.” -- Sheryl Sandberg
On happiness
“Because no matter what happens each day, I go to bed thinking of something cheerful. Try it.” -- Sheryl Sandberg
On failure
“When life sucks you under, you can kick against the bottom, find the surface and breathe again.” -- Sheryl Sandberg
On resilience
“You are not born with a fixed amount of resilience. Like a muscle, you can build it up draw on it when you need it.” -- Sheryl Sandberg
On leadership
“The ability to learn is the most important quality a leader can have.” -- Sheryl Sandberg
On opportunity
“You have to take opportunities and make an opportunity fit for you, rather than the other way around.” -- Sheryl Sandberg
On mindset
“Trying to do it all and expecting it all can be done exactly right is a recipe for disappointment. Perfection is the enemy.” -- Sheryl Sandberg
On motivation
“Sharing emotions builds deeper relationships. Motivation comes from working on things we care about.” -- Sheryl Sandberg