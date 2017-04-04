10 Sheryl Sandberg Quotes to Motivate and Inspire You

There's a lot to learn from the Facebook executive, author and activist.

Life throws you curve balls, and to move on, it’s important to learn and grow from them. When Facebook’s COO Sheryl Sandberg lost her husband David Goldberg in 2015, although devastated, Sandberg opened up to the world about her loss. Through hardship and grief, she discovered strength and resilience, which she’s shared with the rest of us.

As a female leader in tech, Sandberg has positioned herself as a voice for women in the industry -- and beyond. With her book, Lean In, and her organization, Leanin.org, Sandberg seeks to empower women around the world and to help them be their best selves. There’s much to be learned from this bestselling author, activist and thought leader.

