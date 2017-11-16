22 Ridiculously Expensive Tech Gifts

Unless you're the 1 percent of the 1 percent, you're probably not going to buy any of these items. But that doesn't mean you can't digitally window shop.

Start Slideshow

This story originally appeared on PCMag



During the 2016 holiday shopping season, people spent more money online than ever: $63.1 billion in the U.S. alone, according to Statista. That was an increase of $6.67 billion over 2015, and there's no reason to think 2017 won't see similar increases.

As always, a lot of that money is going toward new tech. We, of course, approve -- but not all gadgets are worthwhile purchases. There's a point of diminishing returns with almost any purchase, especially digital toys that depreciate the instant the box is open.

Below are some of the most overpriced computing and tech products, many of which we covet nonetheless. And why not? When you need to take out a special mortgage just to afford some technology, you're in a class by yourself. Not one of these products is a gag either. They really exist and someone, somewhere, buys them. In some cases, selling just a couple of these products could keep a manufacturer in the black for a while.

Take a gander at what you can't afford.

Related: 10 of the Most Ridiculous Luxury Gifts to Spend Your Money On