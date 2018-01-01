agility

More From This Topic

Why Getting Your Product to Market Fast Is Not Always a Brilliant Move
Lean Startups

Why Getting Your Product to Market Fast Is Not Always a Brilliant Move

Entrepreneurs can derive great insight and benefit from Scrum and Lean Startup but neither should be accepted as infallible doctrine.
Jurgen Appelo | 5 min read
The Key to Every Successful Business is Agility
Success Strategies

The Key to Every Successful Business is Agility

Companies, especially startups, die as a result of complacency. There are four things winners do better.
Christopher Worley | 6 min read
4 Reasons Your Business Plan Might Need to Be Trashed
Business Plans

4 Reasons Your Business Plan Might Need to Be Trashed

While preparation is always good, no amount of charts can protect you from the realities of a 21st-century business world in permanent beta.
David Slayden | 4 min read
Do You Still Need a Marketing Plan? Yes, But Constant Updating Is Key.
Marketing Strategies

Do You Still Need a Marketing Plan? Yes, But Constant Updating Is Key.

Adjust the time frame to be more agile to respond to change on the ground (or on the web).
Sean Ellis | 6 min read
