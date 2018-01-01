Alibaba

Sexist Job Ads Discriminate Against Women in China -- Even Specifying Applicants' Required Height, Weight and Facial Structure
China

Sexist Job Ads Discriminate Against Women in China -- Even Specifying Applicants' Required Height, Weight and Facial Structure

Many job ads in China openly discriminate against women according to research from Human Rights Watch.
Tara Francis Chan | 5 min read
5 Strategies From Top Firms on How to Use Machine Learning
Machine Learning

5 Strategies From Top Firms on How to Use Machine Learning

With machine learning making disruptive innovation easier than ever before, it's up to entrepreneurs to show the big kids how it's done.
Vince Lynch | 6 min read
Alibaba's Singles' Day Is a Multi-Billion-Dollar Sales Juggernaut -- and You Could Build Your Own
Marketing

Alibaba's Singles' Day Is a Multi-Billion-Dollar Sales Juggernaut -- and You Could Build Your Own

Big companies aren't the only ones who can create sales events, nor are they the only ones who can take part in them.
Lydia Belanger | 7 min read
22 Crazy Things We've Learned About Alibaba Billionaire Jack Ma
Jack Ma

22 Crazy Things We've Learned About Alibaba Billionaire Jack Ma

From getting kidnapped to dressing up as Michael Jackson, the Alibaba founder has a lot of wacky stories to tell.
Rose Leadem | 9 min read
Deals, New Products and Freebies for 'Force Friday,' a Completely Made Up Star Wars Holiday
Online Shopping

Deals, New Products and Freebies for 'Force Friday,' a Completely Made Up Star Wars Holiday

Following in the footsteps of Alibaba and Amazon, Disney is putting forth a shopping event of its own: Force Friday.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
What the Global Marketplace Can Teach U.S. Entrepreneurs About the Future of Payments
Payments

What the Global Marketplace Can Teach U.S. Entrepreneurs About the Future of Payments

The world is already using payment tech that will disrupt American businesses next.
Jeffrey Sloan | 4 min read
The Truth About Working With Asian Investors
Startup Financing

The Truth About Working With Asian Investors

Understand the opportunities and considerations for emerging companies seeking funding and strategic partnership from Asian investors.
Ekta Sahasi | 6 min read
What Trump Doesn't Understand About China's Entrepreneurial Culture
China

What Trump Doesn't Understand About China's Entrepreneurial Culture

China doesn't want to be the world's technology manufacturer; it wants to displace Silicon Valley as the world's technology innovator.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
Jack Ma on Why Alibaba Isn't the Chinese Amazon
Alibaba

Jack Ma on Why Alibaba Isn't the Chinese Amazon

The founder of the global ecommerce giant explains his business philosophy at the World Economic Forum.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
9 Tips to Crack Ecommerce From Alibaba's Stellar Singles' Day Event
Ecommerce

9 Tips to Crack Ecommerce From Alibaba's Stellar Singles' Day Event

The Chinese ecommerce company made more than $17 billion in sales this year.
Steve Williams | 5 min read
