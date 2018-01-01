Apple App Store

More From This Topic

Apple Revamps App Store, But It May Not Win Over Developers
Apple App Store

Apple Revamps App Store, But It May Not Win Over Developers

The revamped App Store will let developers advertise their wares in search results and give developers a bigger cut of revenues on subscription apps.
Reuters | 6 min read
5 Ways to Crack the App Store Code
Apps

5 Ways to Crack the App Store Code

Stand out from the millions of apps on the market and get yours to the top of the list.
Aykut Karaalioglu | 6 min read
Why the Rich and Famous are on Fire for Emojis, and Why Brands Should Care
Marketing

Why the Rich and Famous are on Fire for Emojis, and Why Brands Should Care

It's all about the cash and cachet. Stephen Curry, Justin Bieber and Blac Chyna are the latest stars to keep up with the Kardashians in the keyboard invasion game.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read
Apple Forms Team to Explore App Store Changes
Apple

Apple Forms Team to Explore App Store Changes

The iPhone maker is considering paid searches, where companies would have to pay to have their apps appear among top search results.
Reuters | 1 min read
Your Guide to Hacking the App Store's Search
Apps

Your Guide to Hacking the App Store's Search

To rank higher in the app marketplace, follow these best practices tips to make your way to the top.
Sean Casto | 8 min read
Not Sure Why Your Newborn Is Crying? There's an App for That (Or a Few).
Parenting

Not Sure Why Your Newborn Is Crying? There's an App for That (Or a Few).

Parenting is hard. Leave it to an algorithm.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Boost Your App's Chances of Being Featured by Apple With These 7 Tips
Apps

Boost Your App's Chances of Being Featured by Apple With These 7 Tips

The Holy Grail of iOS app development is getting featured on Apple's App Store. The problem is, nobody in Cupertino will tell you what the magic formula is to make that happen.
Steve Young | 6 min read
Apple Says It's Cleaning Up the App Store After Its First Large-Scale Malware Attack
Apple App Store

Apple Says It's Cleaning Up the App Store After Its First Large-Scale Malware Attack

Malware affected more than 300 apps.
Reuters | 3 min read
How This Unlikely App Made It to the Top of the App Store Rankings
Apps

How This Unlikely App Made It to the Top of the App Store Rankings

An app that lets school teachers communicate with students and parents hit the number 11 spot this week.
Ari Levy | 4 min read
10 Tips to Make Your App Look Sexy in the App Store
Apps

10 Tips to Make Your App Look Sexy in the App Store

It's a jungle out there, given the store's 1.5 million competing products. What are you doing to make yours stand out?
Josiah Humphrey | 6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.