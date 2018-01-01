Apple App Store
Apps
3 Lesser Known App Marketplaces for Entrepreneurs Seeking to Build an App Business
Think that Google Play and the App Store are your only options? Think again.
More From This Topic
Apple App Store
Apple Revamps App Store, But It May Not Win Over Developers
The revamped App Store will let developers advertise their wares in search results and give developers a bigger cut of revenues on subscription apps.
Apps
5 Ways to Crack the App Store Code
Stand out from the millions of apps on the market and get yours to the top of the list.
Marketing
Why the Rich and Famous are on Fire for Emojis, and Why Brands Should Care
It's all about the cash and cachet. Stephen Curry, Justin Bieber and Blac Chyna are the latest stars to keep up with the Kardashians in the keyboard invasion game.
Apple
Apple Forms Team to Explore App Store Changes
The iPhone maker is considering paid searches, where companies would have to pay to have their apps appear among top search results.
Apps
Your Guide to Hacking the App Store's Search
To rank higher in the app marketplace, follow these best practices tips to make your way to the top.
Parenting
Not Sure Why Your Newborn Is Crying? There's an App for That (Or a Few).
Parenting is hard. Leave it to an algorithm.
Apps
Boost Your App's Chances of Being Featured by Apple With These 7 Tips
The Holy Grail of iOS app development is getting featured on Apple's App Store. The problem is, nobody in Cupertino will tell you what the magic formula is to make that happen.
Apple App Store
Apple Says It's Cleaning Up the App Store After Its First Large-Scale Malware Attack
Malware affected more than 300 apps.
Apps
How This Unlikely App Made It to the Top of the App Store Rankings
An app that lets school teachers communicate with students and parents hit the number 11 spot this week.
Apps
10 Tips to Make Your App Look Sexy in the App Store
It's a jungle out there, given the store's 1.5 million competing products. What are you doing to make yours stand out?