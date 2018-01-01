Baby Products

Is the Video Profile 'Shark Tank's' Kiss of Death?
Shark Tank

Is the Video Profile 'Shark Tank's' Kiss of Death?

Like those red-shirted crewman on 'Star Trek,' few of the entrepreneurs profiled on the show seemed to survive -- until now.
Brian O'Connor | 7 min read
From Pennies to Millions: What It Felt Like to Make Money for the First Time
Success Stories

From Pennies to Millions: What It Felt Like to Make Money for the First Time

In 2005, Susan Petersen and her husband felt like an $86 income tax refund was enough to make them rich. Today, she's at the helm of a multimillion-dollar business. Here's what that ride felt like.
Catherine Clifford | 6 min read
Your Baby Is Going High-Tech
Baby Products

Your Baby Is Going High-Tech

At this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, several companies revealed tech for your infant.
Emily Price | 3 min read
How These Parents Went From Sleepless Nights to Pitching a Million-Dollar Business on 'Shark Tank'
Shark Tank

How These Parents Went From Sleepless Nights to Pitching a Million-Dollar Business on 'Shark Tank'

The founders of Sleeping Baby invented the Zipadee-Zip out of necessity. But their 'Shark Tank' pitch was the result of more than two years of hard work.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
How 'Happy Family' Became Healthy Baby-Food Pioneers
Impact Investing

How 'Happy Family' Became Healthy Baby-Food Pioneers

This organic baby food startup got acquired and took on some of the biggest players in the market.
Jessica Pothering | 4 min read
3 Mompreneurs Who Stumbled on Innovative Success
Inventors

3 Mompreneurs Who Stumbled on Innovative Success

These three women saw a niche and sought their own solutions, leading to successful products.
Matthew Toren | 3 min read
