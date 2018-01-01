Breakfast
Making Decisions
Why Eating the Same Thing for Breakfast Every Day Helps You Make Better Decisions
Ever hear of 'decision fatigue'? Pay attention, because for business owners, this is important.
Often labeled the most important meal of the day, breakfast provides energy to fuel your entire day. A healthy breakfast can set the tone for how your day will go. Studies have shown that it increases productivity and alertness.