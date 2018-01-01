Browsers
Mozilla
Mozilla Bid to Intervene in U.S. Child Porn Case Rejected
A judge rejected the Firefox maker's bid to intervene in a case against a school administrator charged in the investigation.
Rebranding
Microsoft Is Planning to Phase Out Internet Explorer
The tech giant is moving away from the ill-loved brand in favor of a new browser codenamed Project Spartan.
Productivity Tools
3 Simple Ways to Make Your Web Browser Extra Awesome
These three browser-based tools will change your life. Or at least streamline it a bit.
Marketing
Pinterest Gives Mobile Site a Makeover as Smartphone Traffic Booms
Pinterest has added features to its mobile website that were previously on its native app and the desktop version of the site.
Technology
How 'Do Not Track' May Hurt Businesses
Websites could lose revenue if they rely heavily on ads tied to users' browsing behavior.
Technology
Internet Explorer Users Face Security Risks and Issues
Older versions of the browser are vulnerable to hackers and will be left behind for Google updates.
Technology
Free Web Security Tools to Guard Your Business Browser
Online security can be confusing and costly, but here are three free ways to keep your web browser as secure as possible in your business.
Amazon Kindle
The Kindle Fire Fuels Tablet Wars
With the retail firepower of its Silk 'split' browser, the Kindle Fire could be a barn-burner for Amazon.
Technology
Google Declares War On Slow Web Pages
In its ongoing quest to make Web apps as fast as desktop software, Google Page Speed Service accelerates Web page load times.
Technology
10 Must-Have Google Chrome Extensions
Google Chrome is a capable Web browser -- but these free downloadable add-ons make Chrome even better.
Marketing
Can Chrome Help Your Startup Shine?
Google's new operating system has serious small-business potential.