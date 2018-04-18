Business Advice

Business Failure

6 Lifelines That Could Save Your Failing Business

Do you know why your company's in trouble? Go back to the drawing board for a fresh approach -- and ask for help when you need it.
Chidike Samuelson | 7 min read
Instincts

Should You Take Business Advice That Contradicts Your Instincts?

"Go with your gut" is an appealing phrase. But, one problem: Those instincts of yours can run you wrong.
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
Lessons

10 World-Renowned Entrepreneurs Reveal Their Business Secrets

Learning from successful people is one of the few shortcuts to success that works.
Grant Cardone | 8 min read
10 Cannabis Startups You Need to Watch

Market momentum is driving these entrepreneurs to dream of huge returns from the blazing business of marijuana.
Andre Bourque | 4 min read
How to Plant the Seeds of Success in the New Cannabis Economy

Succeeding in the cannabis economy often requires seasoned guidance to reap rewards. Here are some helpful tips to get you started.
Andre Bourque | 6 min read
Shark Tank

Barbara Corcoran on Why Women Are 'Better at Running Businesses Than Men'

This time, the spunky Shark Tank star isn't talking about wearing bright colors and yanking up your skirt. She's talking soft skills.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Shark Tank

Daymond John Says These Are the 2 Worst Mistakes Entrepreneurs Make When Pitching Investors

Avoid these common pitching blunders or risk walking away with empty pockets.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Shark Tank

Billionaire Venture Capitalist Chris Sacca on the 'Quickest Way to Get Rich'

The Shark Tank guest star and former Google exec shares his top tip for how to amass cash.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Mentorship

3 Steps for a Mentorship Program That Works

Brad Bunt offers his tips for making your mentor program effective.
Christopher Hann | 1 min read
Facebook

5 Steps You Should Take to Prepare for Facebook's 'All Video' Future

What should your brand do when 'Wordless Wednesday' is every day? It'll be here sooner that you expect.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read
