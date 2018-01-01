Equity Crowdfunding
Survey Shows Founders Ignored by VCs Are Succeeding With Equity Crowdfunding
Women and people of color seldom win the backing of venture capitalists, but they have a promising alternative with equity crowdfunding.
More From This Topic
5 Ways Digital Marketing Powers Your Equity Crowdfunding Campaign to Succeed
When you research something online, you become a hot lead.
Remember the Lesson of the Blown $63 Billion Investment? Then Get Busy With Equity Crowdfunding.
Crowdfunding is shrinking the risk of investing in potential next-big-things.
BrewDog plc Gives Original Investors a 2,765% Return
Equity crowdfunding has a poster child.
What We Can Expect for Equity Crowdfunding in the Year Ahead
The final JOBS Act regulation went live in 2016, and now the market is learning how it works.
This Crowdfunding Category Will Blow Up in 2017, Says the CEO of Indiegogo
David Mandelbrot believes these kinds of products will be big on the crowdfunding platform this year. He also shares his tips for successful fundraising.
Can Equity Crowdfunding Be Fixed?
The Fix Crowdfunding Act would bring rules that are more approachable for fundraising companies.
Indiegogo Launches Equity Crowdfunding Platform
Entrepreneurs can raise funds in a new way thanks to recently passed regulations.
3 Essentials to Succeeding at Equity Crowdfunding
The new regulations grant access to vast new reservoirs of capital, but it's early days yet and the best strategies for tapping them are only now becoming discernible.
6 Tips for Successfully Marketing Your Crowdfunding Campaign
A successful crowdfunding campaign requires more than just a few social shares.
5 Tips to Make Your Crowdfunding Launch Stand Out From the Crowd
Your success will come down to the innovation, individuality and importance of the big mission that you share.