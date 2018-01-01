Franchise 500

The Great Grandson of the Big Mac's Creator Becomes McDonald's First 4th-Generation Franchisee
McDonald's

How Nick Delligatti worked his way from crew person to owner-operator.
Matthew McCreary | 3 min read
The Top 10 Franchises You Can Buy for Less Than $100,000
Franchise 500

These 10 franchises can cost less than six figures, and they all rank in the top 40 of our Franchise 500.
Matthew McCreary | 6 min read
It's National Hot Dog Day! Here Are Our Top 3 Hot Dog Franchises.
Franchise 500

If you really, really love hot dogs, then odds are you'll really, really love these franchises.
Matthew McCreary | 3 min read
The Top 200 Franchises Operating Around the World
Franchises

Franchising in more than one country comes with its own unique set of challenges, but there is also the potential for a lot more upside.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 2 min read
Chipotle Isn't Franchising … Yet. Here's What You Can Do in the Meantime.
Chipotle

If you like the idea of franchising a Chipotle, we have some good news and some bad news.
Matthew McCreary | 4 min read
What Do Schlotzsky's, Cinnabon and Auntie Anne's Have in Common? The Same Parent Company: Focus Brands.
Franchise 500

You can research franchises by price, location, industry … and parent company, too.
Matthew McCreary | 4 min read
You Can't Own a Chick-fil-A Franchise. Here Are 3 Solid Alternatives.
Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A doesn't franchise, but you can definitely still run a chicken restaurant.
Matthew McCreary | 4 min read
While IHOb Makes Burgers, These 4 Franchises Still Focus on Breakfast
Franchise 500

These breakfast franchises know where their metaphorical and literal bread is buttered.
Matthew McCreary | 4 min read
The Top 5 Franchises of the 21st Century
Franchise 500

Which franchises have earned a top-five spot on our Franchise 500 list since 2001?
Matthew McCreary | 5 min read
The 3 Most Consistent Businesses From the Franchise 500 List
Franchise 500

These three franchises ranked in the top 10 of our Franchise 500 list 25 years ago. They're still on top in 2018.
Matthew McCreary | 4 min read
