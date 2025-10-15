These Are the Top Retail Franchises for 2025, According to the Franchise 500
These retail brands are proving there’s still a big opportunity in brick-and-mortar franchising.
Key Takeaways
- Retail franchises continue to prove the power of local ownership backed by national support.
- Brands like 7-Eleven, Ace Hardware and Nothing Bundt Cakes are growing through innovation and community engagement.
- From tool trucks to pet supply stores, retail franchises remain among the most resilient and profitable sectors in 2025.
Retail franchises remain a cornerstone of Main Street America, proving that convenience, community and trusted brands never go out of style. From home improvement to pet care and baked goods, these companies continue to thrive by evolving with customer needs while supporting franchise owners nationwide. Here are the 10 top-performing retail franchises, according to Entrepreneur‘s 2025 Franchise 500.
Related: Considering franchise ownership? Get started now to find your personalized list of franchises that match your lifestyle, interests and budget.
1. Ace Hardware
- Founded: 1924
- Franchising since: 1976
- Overall rank: 5
- Number of units: 5,782
- Change in units: +1.9% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $603,850 – $2,001,550
- Leadership: John Venhuizen, president & CEO
- Parent company: Ace Hardware
Ace Hardware’s cooperative model gives independent owners the buying power and brand recognition of a national chain — without sacrificing local control. Known as “The Helpful Place,” Ace continues to expand its 5,700-plus store footprint with new formats and service upgrades, including ecommerce integration and same-day delivery. It’s a proven choice for entrepreneurs who want to combine retail ownership with community connection.
2. Snap-on Tools
- Founded: 1920
- Franchising since: 1991
- Overall rank: 16
- Number of units: 4,608
- Change in units: -3.0% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $221,751 – $500,098
- Leadership: Nick Pinchuk, chairman, president & CEO
- Parent company: Snap-on Inc.
For more than a century, Snap-on has been the go-to name for professional-grade tools. Its mobile franchise model lets owners take the business directly to mechanics and technicians, creating steady demand and repeat customers. Backed by strong brand loyalty and product innovation, Snap-on continues to offer franchisees a route to independence with a business that’s literally always on the move.
Related: The Top Franchise Suppliers of 2025
3. 7-Eleven
- Founded: 1927
- Franchising since: 1964
- Overall rank: 27
- Number of units: 85,134
- Change in units: +10.1% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $141,650 – $1,370,850
- Leadership: Joseph DePinto, CEO
- Parent company: 7-Eleven Inc.
Few brands are more iconic than 7-Eleven. With more than 85,000 locations worldwide, the convenience store giant keeps innovating through its loyalty app, food service upgrades and sustainability initiatives. Franchisees benefit from a turnkey model, around-the-clock demand and global brand power that drives traffic day and night.
4. Pet Supplies Plus
- Founded: 1987
- Franchising since: 1990
- Overall rank: 29
- Number of units: 727
- Change in units: +16.75% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $536,520 – $1,965,005
- Leadership: Chris Rowland, president & CEO
- Parent company: Franchise Group Inc.
Pet Supplies Plus has carved out a booming niche in the growing pet care industry. Its neighborhood-focused stores combine friendly service with premium products, grooming and self-wash stations. The brand’s steady double-digit growth shows that pet parents are spending more than ever — and franchisees are reaping the rewards of that loyalty.
Related: How a Police Officer Started a Pet Care Business Making $3 Million a Year
5. Matco Tools
- Founded: 1979
- Franchising since: 1993
- Overall rank: 46
- Number of units: 1,857
- Change in units: -3% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $108,079 – $382,766
- Leadership: Mike Dwyer, president
- Parent company: Vontier
Matco Tools brings the store to the customer — literally. Franchisees operate mobile tool trucks that visit repair shops on a weekly route, offering professional-grade tools and financing options. The brand’s support network, training and product quality make it a reliable pick for hands-on entrepreneurs looking to serve a loyal customer base of technicians and mechanics.
6. Mac Tools
- Founded: 1938
- Franchising since: 2011
- Overall rank: 64
- Number of units: 1,198
- Change in units: +5.9% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $122,870 – $346,725
- Leadership: Phil Cox, president/general manager
- Parent company: Stanley Black and Decker
Backed by Stanley Black & Decker, Mac Tools is a trusted name among automotive professionals. Its mobile franchise system gives owners flexibility and a built-in client base of service centers and garages. With steady growth and brand prestige, Mac Tools offers a solid path for franchisees looking to pair independence with a strong support structure.
Related: 3 Lessons I Learned Selling My Billion-Dollar Company
7. Cornwell Quality Tools
- Founded: 1919
- Franchising since: 1997
- Overall rank: 72
- Number of units: 813
- Change in units: +3% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $79,525 – $323,825
- Leadership: Bob Studenic, president, CEO and director
- Parent company: N/A
One of the oldest names in the tool industry, Cornwell Quality Tools has built its reputation on craftsmanship and personal service. Its franchisees run mobile tool businesses that focus on relationships as much as sales. With steady unit growth and a family-owned culture, Cornwell stands out as a franchise that values long-term trust over fast expansion.
8. Wireless Zone
- Founded: 1988
- Franchising since: 1989
- Overall rank: 91
- Number of units: 790
- Change in units: +75.6% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $201,875 – $532,600
- Leadership: Scott Moorehead, CEO
- Parent company: Round Room LLC
Wireless Zone connects entrepreneurs to one of the fastest-moving industries: mobile technology. As an exclusive Verizon retailer, it offers franchisees access to cutting-edge products, major brand backing and robust training and support. With explosive growth of more than 75% over three years, the company proves there’s still a big opportunity in connecting people to what matters most.
Related: After Decades of Hard Work, This Couple Is Living the Entrepreneurial Dream. Here’s How They Achieved Generational Wealth
9. Nothing Bundt Cakes
- Founded: 1997
- Franchising since: 2006
- Overall rank: 99
- Number of units: 722
- Change in units: +62.2% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $667,100 – $1,032,500
- Leadership: Dolf Berle, CEO
- Parent company: Roark Capital
Nothing Bundt Cakes has turned a simple idea — bundt cakes in a variety of sizes and flavors — into a national success story. The brand’s bakery-café model and joyful branding keep customers coming back for celebrations big and small. Franchisees benefit from strong marketing, streamlined operations and one of the fastest-growing footprints in the dessert category.
10. Kilwins
- Founded: 1947
- Franchising since: 1982
- Overall rank: 117
- Number of units: 178
- Change in units: +16.3% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $295,415 – $880,344
- Leadership: Brian Britton, CEO
- Parent company: Kilwons Chocolate Franchise Inc.
Kilwins has been delighting customers with handmade chocolates, fudge and ice cream since 1947. Its nostalgic, open-kitchen concept draws in locals and tourists alike, while its franchise model offers comprehensive training and strong community support. With steady growth and a reputation for quality, Kilwins continues to blend tradition with sweet success.
Related: He Started a Side Hustle Selling a Product With ‘Great Margins’ — Then Grew It to 2,200 Franchises That Make Money ‘From Day One’
Key Takeaways
- Retail franchises continue to prove the power of local ownership backed by national support.
- Brands like 7-Eleven, Ace Hardware and Nothing Bundt Cakes are growing through innovation and community engagement.
- From tool trucks to pet supply stores, retail franchises remain among the most resilient and profitable sectors in 2025.
Retail franchises remain a cornerstone of Main Street America, proving that convenience, community and trusted brands never go out of style. From home improvement to pet care and baked goods, these companies continue to thrive by evolving with customer needs while supporting franchise owners nationwide. Here are the 10 top-performing retail franchises, according to Entrepreneur‘s 2025 Franchise 500.
Related: Considering franchise ownership? Get started now to find your personalized list of franchises that match your lifestyle, interests and budget.
1. Ace Hardware
- Founded: 1924
- Franchising since: 1976
- Overall rank: 5
- Number of units: 5,782
- Change in units: +1.9% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $603,850 – $2,001,550
- Leadership: John Venhuizen, president & CEO
- Parent company: Ace Hardware
Ace Hardware’s cooperative model gives independent owners the buying power and brand recognition of a national chain — without sacrificing local control. Known as “The Helpful Place,” Ace continues to expand its 5,700-plus store footprint with new formats and service upgrades, including ecommerce integration and same-day delivery. It’s a proven choice for entrepreneurs who want to combine retail ownership with community connection.
The rest of this article is locked.
Join Entrepreneur+ today for access.
Already have an account? Sign In