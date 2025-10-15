Key Takeaways Retail franchises continue to prove the power of local ownership backed by national support.

Brands like 7-Eleven, Ace Hardware and Nothing Bundt Cakes are growing through innovation and community engagement.

From tool trucks to pet supply stores, retail franchises remain among the most resilient and profitable sectors in 2025.

Retail franchises remain a cornerstone of Main Street America, proving that convenience, community and trusted brands never go out of style. From home improvement to pet care and baked goods, these companies continue to thrive by evolving with customer needs while supporting franchise owners nationwide. Here are the 10 top-performing retail franchises, according to Entrepreneur‘s 2025 Franchise 500.

1. Ace Hardware

Founded: 1924

1924 Franchising since: 1976

1976 Overall rank: 5

5 Number of units: 5,782

5,782 Change in units: +1.9% over 3 years

+1.9% over 3 years Initial investment: $603,850 – $2,001,550

$603,850 – $2,001,550 Leadership: John Venhuizen, president & CEO

John Venhuizen, president & CEO Parent company: Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware’s cooperative model gives independent owners the buying power and brand recognition of a national chain — without sacrificing local control. Known as “The Helpful Place,” Ace continues to expand its 5,700-plus store footprint with new formats and service upgrades, including ecommerce integration and same-day delivery. It’s a proven choice for entrepreneurs who want to combine retail ownership with community connection.

2. Snap-on Tools

Founded: 1920

1920 Franchising since: 1991

1991 Overall rank: 16

16 Number of units: 4,608

4,608 Change in units: -3.0% over 3 years

-3.0% over 3 years Initial investment: $221,751 – $500,098

$221,751 – $500,098 Leadership: Nick Pinchuk, chairman, president & CEO

Nick Pinchuk, chairman, president & CEO Parent company: Snap-on Inc.

For more than a century, Snap-on has been the go-to name for professional-grade tools. Its mobile franchise model lets owners take the business directly to mechanics and technicians, creating steady demand and repeat customers. Backed by strong brand loyalty and product innovation, Snap-on continues to offer franchisees a route to independence with a business that’s literally always on the move.

3. 7-Eleven

Founded: 1927

1927 Franchising since: 1964

1964 Overall rank: 27

27 Number of units: 85,134

85,134 Change in units: +10.1% over 3 years

+10.1% over 3 years Initial investment: $141,650 – $1,370,850

$141,650 – $1,370,850 Leadership: Joseph DePinto, CEO

Joseph DePinto, CEO Parent company: 7-Eleven Inc.

Few brands are more iconic than 7-Eleven. With more than 85,000 locations worldwide, the convenience store giant keeps innovating through its loyalty app, food service upgrades and sustainability initiatives. Franchisees benefit from a turnkey model, around-the-clock demand and global brand power that drives traffic day and night.

4. Pet Supplies Plus

Founded: 1987

1987 Franchising since: 1990

1990 Overall rank: 29

29 Number of units: 727

727 Change in units: +16.75% over 3 years

+16.75% over 3 years Initial investment: $536,520 – $1,965,005

$536,520 – $1,965,005 Leadership: Chris Rowland, president & CEO

Chris Rowland, president & CEO Parent company: Franchise Group Inc.

Pet Supplies Plus has carved out a booming niche in the growing pet care industry. Its neighborhood-focused stores combine friendly service with premium products, grooming and self-wash stations. The brand’s steady double-digit growth shows that pet parents are spending more than ever — and franchisees are reaping the rewards of that loyalty.

5. Matco Tools

Founded: 1979

1979 Franchising since: 1993

1993 Overall rank: 46

46 Number of units: 1,857

1,857 Change in units: -3% over 3 years

-3% over 3 years Initial investment: $108,079 – $382,766

$108,079 – $382,766 Leadership: Mike Dwyer, president

Mike Dwyer, president Parent company: Vontier

Matco Tools brings the store to the customer — literally. Franchisees operate mobile tool trucks that visit repair shops on a weekly route, offering professional-grade tools and financing options. The brand’s support network, training and product quality make it a reliable pick for hands-on entrepreneurs looking to serve a loyal customer base of technicians and mechanics.

6. Mac Tools

Founded: 1938

1938 Franchising since: 2011

2011 Overall rank: 64

64 Number of units: 1,198

1,198 Change in units: +5.9% over 3 years

+5.9% over 3 years Initial investment: $122,870 – $346,725

$122,870 – $346,725 Leadership: Phil Cox, president/general manager

Phil Cox, president/general manager Parent company: Stanley Black and Decker

Backed by Stanley Black & Decker, Mac Tools is a trusted name among automotive professionals. Its mobile franchise system gives owners flexibility and a built-in client base of service centers and garages. With steady growth and brand prestige, Mac Tools offers a solid path for franchisees looking to pair independence with a strong support structure.

7. Cornwell Quality Tools

Founded: 1919

1919 Franchising since: 1997

1997 Overall rank: 72

72 Number of units: 813

813 Change in units: +3% over 3 years

+3% over 3 years Initial investment: $79,525 – $323,825

$79,525 – $323,825 Leadership: Bob Studenic, president, CEO and director

Bob Studenic, president, CEO and director Parent company: N/A

One of the oldest names in the tool industry, Cornwell Quality Tools has built its reputation on craftsmanship and personal service. Its franchisees run mobile tool businesses that focus on relationships as much as sales. With steady unit growth and a family-owned culture, Cornwell stands out as a franchise that values long-term trust over fast expansion.

8. Wireless Zone

Founded: 1988

1988 Franchising since: 1989

1989 Overall rank: 91

91 Number of units: 790

790 Change in units: +75.6% over 3 years

+75.6% over 3 years Initial investment: $201,875 – $532,600

$201,875 – $532,600 Leadership: Scott Moorehead, CEO

Scott Moorehead, CEO Parent company: Round Room LLC

Wireless Zone connects entrepreneurs to one of the fastest-moving industries: mobile technology. As an exclusive Verizon retailer, it offers franchisees access to cutting-edge products, major brand backing and robust training and support. With explosive growth of more than 75% over three years, the company proves there’s still a big opportunity in connecting people to what matters most.

9. Nothing Bundt Cakes

Founded: 1997

1997 Franchising since: 2006

2006 Overall rank: 99

99 Number of units: 722

722 Change in units: +62.2% over 3 years

+62.2% over 3 years Initial investment: $667,100 – $1,032,500

$667,100 – $1,032,500 Leadership: Dolf Berle, CEO

Dolf Berle, CEO Parent company: Roark Capital

Nothing Bundt Cakes has turned a simple idea — bundt cakes in a variety of sizes and flavors — into a national success story. The brand’s bakery-café model and joyful branding keep customers coming back for celebrations big and small. Franchisees benefit from strong marketing, streamlined operations and one of the fastest-growing footprints in the dessert category.

10. Kilwins

Founded: 1947

1947 Franchising since: 1982

1982 Overall rank: 117

117 Number of units: 178

178 Change in units: +16.3% over 3 years

+16.3% over 3 years Initial investment: $295,415 – $880,344

$295,415 – $880,344 Leadership: Brian Britton, CEO

Brian Britton, CEO Parent company: Kilwons Chocolate Franchise Inc.

Kilwins has been delighting customers with handmade chocolates, fudge and ice cream since 1947. Its nostalgic, open-kitchen concept draws in locals and tourists alike, while its franchise model offers comprehensive training and strong community support. With steady growth and a reputation for quality, Kilwins continues to blend tradition with sweet success.

