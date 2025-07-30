With strong Franchise 500 rankings and investment levels starting under $5,000, these brands are ready for new owners to hit the ground running.

Whether you're drawn to a mobile tool truck, a travel planning business you can run from home or a security firm with national reach, today's top franchise opportunities come in all shapes, sizes and price points. Some cater to first-time entrepreneurs with minimal startup costs, while others offer high-growth potential for seasoned operators looking to scale. What they all share is a proven system and a spot on our 2025 Franchise 500 ranking.

We've rounded up 10 standout home-based and mobile brands from this year's list, spanning industries like home services, business consulting and commercial cleaning. These franchises earned their place by combining strong growth with accessible investment levels, franchisee support and brand recognition. Whether you're looking to get on the road, stay close to home or dive into B2B services, these top-ranked franchises offer a compelling starting point.

1. Snap-on Tools

Founded: 1920

1920 Franchising since: 1991

1991 Overall rank: 16

16 Number of units: 4,674

4,674 Change in units: -2% over 3 years

-2% over 3 years Initial investment: $217,505 - $481,554

$217,505 - $481,554 Leadership: Nick Pinchuk, chairman, president & CEO

Nick Pinchuk, chairman, president & CEO Parent company: Snap-on Inc.

Snap-on Tools has been a trusted name in professional-grade tools since 1920 and began franchising in 1991. With nearly 4,700 mobile tool stores worldwide, the brand serves mechanics and technicians directly at their workplaces. Franchisees operate fully equipped trucks, building loyal customer bases through weekly service routes. While unit growth has dipped slightly by 2% over the past three years, Snap-on remains a top-tier franchise, ranked #16 overall on the 2025 Franchise 500.

2. Stratus Building Solutions

Founded: 2004

2004 Franchising since: 2006

2006 Overall rank: 23

23 Number of units: 4,182

4,182 Change in units: +73% over 3 years

+73% over 3 years Initial investment: $4,450 - $79,750

$4,450 - $79,750 Leadership: Doug Flaig, CEO

Doug Flaig, CEO Parent company: SBS Franchising LLC

Stratus Building Solutions stands out in the commercial cleaning industry for its affordability and rapid growth. With startup costs starting as low as $4,450, it offers one of the most accessible entry points in franchising. Since launching in 2004 and beginning to franchise in 2006, the brand has expanded aggressively, growing its unit count by 73% over the past three years to more than 4,100 locations. Stratus ranks #23 on the 2025 Franchise 500 and continues to attract entrepreneurs seeking low overhead and recurring revenue.

3. Budget Blinds

Founded: 1992

1992 Franchising since: 1994

1994 Overall rank: 26

26 Number of units: 1,498

1,498 Change in units: +13.5% over 3 years

+13.5% over 3 years Initial investment: $100,500 - $211,250

$100,500 - $211,250 Leadership: Heather Nyckolaychuck, president

Heather Nyckolaychuck, president Parent company: Home Franchise Concepts

With nearly 1,500 locations and steady growth in recent years, Budget Blinds has become a leading name in custom window coverings. Franchisees benefit from national brand recognition, strong corporate support and a home-based business model that keeps overhead low. Founded in 1992 and part of Home Franchise Concepts, the brand appeals to those looking for a service-based business with design appeal. Budget Blinds continues to climb the Franchise 500 ranks — earning the #26 spot on this year's list.

4. Kona Ice

Founded: 2007

2007 Franchising since: 2008

2008 Overall rank: 30

30 Number of units: 1,814

1,814 Change in units: +30% over 3 years

+30% over 3 years Initial investment: $173,356 - $222,141

$173,356 - $222,141 Leadership: Tony Lamb, founder & CEO

Tony Lamb, founder & CEO Parent company: N/A

Kona Ice delivers more than just shaved ice — it offers a fun, mobile business with serious growth potential. Since franchising began in 2008, the brand has expanded to more than 1,800 units, thanks to its vibrant trucks, community focus and school fundraising partnerships. With an initial investment under $225,000 and no physical storefront required, it's an appealing option for aspiring entrepreneurs. Founded by Tony Lamb, who still serves as CEO, Kona Ice has seen 30% unit growth in just three years and now ranks #30 on the Franchise 500.

5. The Maids

Founded: 1979

1979 Franchising since: 1981

1981 Overall rank: 34

34 Number of units: 1,628

1,628 Change in units: +5.9% over 3 years

+5.9% over 3 years Initial investment: $80,880 - $158,900

$80,880 - $158,900 Leadership: Dan Kirwan, CEO

Dan Kirwan, CEO Parent company: The Maids Int'l.

Ranked #34 on the Franchise 500, The Maids has built a strong reputation for detailed, team-based home cleaning since its founding in 1979. With more than 1,600 units and nearly 6% growth over the past three years, the brand continues to attract franchisees seeking a structured, scalable business model. The initial investment ranges from just under $81,000 to $159,000, making it relatively affordable in the residential services space.

6. Dream Vacations

Founded: 1991

1991 Franchising since: 1992

1992 Overall rank: 41

41 Number of units: 2,078

2,078 Change in units: +10.8% over 3 years

+10.8% over 3 years Initial investment: $4,450 - $79,750

$4,450 - $79,750 Leadership: Brad and Jeff Tolkin, co-CEOs/chairmen

Brad and Jeff Tolkin, co-CEOs/chairmen Parent company: World Travel Holdings

Dream Vacations offers a flexible, home-based franchise model for travel-lovers ready to turn their passion into a business. With a low initial investment — starting at just $4,450 — it's one of the most affordable ways to enter the travel industry. The brand has grown steadily, adding over 10% more units in the past three years to reach more than 2,000 total locations. Founded in 1991 and backed by World Travel Holdings, Dream Vacations currently ranks #41 on the Franchise 500, thanks to strong support, name recognition and a growing demand for personalized vacation planning.

7. Anago Cleaning Systems

Founded: 1989

1989 Franchising since: 1991

1991 Overall rank: 44

44 Number of units: 1,873

1,873 Change in units: +9% over 3 years

+9% over 3 years Initial investment: $11,265 - $68,250

$11,265 - $68,250 Leadership: Adam Povlitz, CEO & president

Adam Povlitz, CEO & president Parent company: Anago Cleaning Systems

Anago Cleaning Systems offers a low-cost entry into the commercial cleaning industry, with startup costs beginning at just $11,265. Founded in 1989, the brand has built a strong reputation for its master franchise model, allowing for scalable growth and regional control. With nearly 1,900 units and a 9% increase over the past three years, Anago ranks #44 on the Franchise 500. The company supports franchisees with ongoing training, marketing tools and a proven system designed for long-term success in a recession-resistant sector.

8. Matco Tools

Founded: 1979

1979 Franchising since: 1993

1993 Overall rank: 46

46 Number of units: 1,903

1,903 Change in units: +0.4% over 3 years

+0.4% over 3 years Initial investment: $107,476 - $340,059

$107,476 - $340,059 Leadership: Mike Dwyer, president

Mike Dwyer, president Parent company: Vontier

Matco Tools has carved out a solid spot in the mobile tool distribution industry, operating nearly 1,900 franchise units across the U.S. Founded in 1979 and franchising since 1993, the brand provides professional-grade tools directly to automotive technicians via fully stocked mobile stores. Backed by parent company Vontier, Matco offers a well-supported franchise opportunity with an initial investment starting around $107,000. With steady growth and a highly specialized customer base, Matco Tools holds the #46 position on the 2025 Franchise 500 list.

9. Transworld Business Advisors

Founded: 1979

1979 Franchising since: 2006

2006 Overall rank: 51

51 Number of units: 486

486 Change in units: +52.4% over 3 years

+52.4% over 3 years Initial investment: $96,705 - $122,465

$96,705 - $122,465 Leadership: Jim "JT" Tatem, president

Jim "JT" Tatem, president Parent company: Transworld Business Advisors LLC

Transworld Business Advisors specializes in helping entrepreneurs buy, sell and grow businesses, making it a unique player in the franchise world. Founded in 1979 and franchising since 2006, the brand has grown by over 50% in the past three years, now operating nearly 500 units. With an initial investment starting under $100,000, it offers a relatively affordable path into the business brokerage and franchise consulting space. The brand ranks #51 overall and appeals to professionals seeking a B2B model with high earning potential.

10. Signal

Founded: 2003

2003 Franchising since: 2008

2008 Overall rank: 63

63 Number of units: 1,465

1,465 Change in units: +102.9% over 3 years

+102.9% over 3 years Initial investment: $157,700 - $5,182,150

$157,700 - $5,182,150 Leadership: Reed Nyffeler, owner/CEO

Reed Nyffeler, owner/CEO Parent company: Signal

Signal has emerged as a major force in private security, offering franchisees a chance to build scalable operations with strong recurring revenue. Since it began franchising in 2008, the company has expanded rapidly, more than doubling its unit count in just three years to reach more than 1,400 locations. Founded in 2003, Signal supports its franchisees with extensive training and a proven model tailored to residential, commercial and event-based security. With investment levels ranging from under $160,000 to over $5 million, Signal accommodates a wide range of entrepreneurial ambitions. The brand currently holds the #63 spot on the 2025 Franchise 500.

