These Are the Top 10 Children's Franchises in 2025 Discover the family-focused franchises that earned top spots on Entrepreneur's 2025 Franchise 500 list.
Key Takeaways
- Children’s franchises combine impact and opportunity, offering both growth potential for entrepreneurs and trusted services for families.
- Education, enrichment and adventure categories are driving strong demand.
- The 2025 Franchise 500 highlights the kids’ brands that stand out for scale, support and success.
From swim lessons to tutoring, today's most successful children's franchises are finding innovative ways to support kids' growth, learning and confidence — while also providing strong opportunities for entrepreneurs. Based on the 2025 Franchise 500, these brands represent the best in their categories, combining proven systems, trusted reputations and scalable business models.
Whether it's early education, enrichment programs or adventure-filled activities, these companies are shaping the future for the next generation. Here, we take a look at the top children's franchises in 2025 — and why they stand out for families and franchisees alike.
1. Kumon
- Founded: 1954
- Franchising since: 1958
- Overall rank: 10
- Number of units: 25,563
- Change in units: +0.57% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $73,123 - $165,360
- Leadership: Yusuke Nakamura, CEO & COO
- Parent company: N/A
For more than 70 years, Kumon has empowered children to become confident, independent learners through a daily routine of self-paced practice in math and reading. What began as a father's effort to help his son excel in school has grown into one of the world's largest after-school enrichment programs, with over 25,000 learning centers worldwide. Kumon's model nurtures academic growth, discipline and self-motivation — key skills that extend far beyond the classroom. Ranked in the top 10 of the Franchise 500 and led by CEO Yusuke Nakamura, Kumon offers a low-cost, high-impact franchise opportunity for those passionate about unlocking the full potential of every child.
2. The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education
- Founded: 2001
- Franchising since: 2003
- Overall rank: 25
- Number of units: 433
- Change in units: +36.6% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $780,799 - $5,608,799
- Leadership: Richard Weissman, CEO
- Parent company: N/A
The Learning Experience has spent more than two decades helping young children build a foundation for lifelong learning. With over 400 centers nationwide and a top-25 spot on the 2025 Franchise 500, the brand blends imaginative, character-based curriculum with research-driven early education. Its growth — more than 36% in the past three years — reflects rising demand from families seeking nurturing, high-quality care. Designed for purpose-driven owners, The Learning Experience offers a full suite of support and systems to ensure every child — and every franchisee — has the tools to thrive.
3. The Goddard School
- Founded: 1983
- Franchising since: 1988
- Overall rank: 55
- Number of units: 655
- Change in units: +10.1 % over 3 years
- Initial investment: $952,500 - $8,568,000
- Leadership: Darin Harris, CEO
- Parent company: Sycamore Partners
The Goddard School offers a nurturing, play-based learning environment that helps children build confidence, creativity and a love of discovery. With a research-backed curriculum, highly trained teachers and a focus on social-emotional growth, Goddard prepares students for success in school and beyond while keeping safety and fun at the center.
4. Goldfish Swim School
- Founded: 2006
- Franchising since: 2008
- Overall rank: 75
- Number of units: 188
- Change in units: +41.4 % over 3 years
- Initial investment: $2,600,000 - $6,000,000
- Leadership: Chris McCuiston, CEO
- Parent company: Goldfish Swim School Franchising LLC
Goldfish Swim School equips children ages four months to 12 years with essential water safety and swimming skills in warm, clean pools using its proprietary "Science of SwimPlay" curriculum. With small class sizes, caring instructors and a vibrant, child-friendly atmosphere, Goldfish nurtures confidence, growth and joy in every splash. Today, with nearly 200 locations across the U.S. and Canada, it stands out as a trusted leader in swim education.
5. Kiddie Academy
- Founded: 1981
- Franchising since: 1992
- Overall rank: 86
- Number of units: 355
- Change in units: +17.9 % over 3 years
- Initial investment: $405,000 - $6,950,000
- Leadership: Casey Miller, CEO
- Parent company: Essential Brands Inc.
Kiddie Academy offers academic and social enrichment for children ages six weeks to 12 years in a caring, year-round child care center. Founded in 1981, it combines education-based child care with a nurturing environment, supported by a strong brand with over 350 locations. Kiddie Academy prepares little ones for school and life with trust, consistency and community.
6. Aqua-Tots Swim Schools
- Founded: 1991
- Franchising since: 2007
- Overall rank: 90
- Number of units: 172
- Change in units: +36.5 % over 3 years
- Initial investment: $1,619,820 - $2,939,590
- Leadership: Paul Preston, president & co-founder
- Parent company: Aqua Tots Swim School Holding LLC
Since 1991, Aqua-Tots Swim Schools has taught children ages four months to 12 years safe, year-round swim lessons in indoor pools. With a proven curriculum, programs for all abilities and a presence in over 150 communities globally, Aqua-Tots combines expert instruction with a commitment to water safety and confidence.
7. Mathnasium
- Founded: 2002
- Franchising since: 2003
- Overall rank: 97
- Number of units: 1,231
- Change in units: +5.6 % over 3 years
- Initial investment: $112,936 - $149,616
- Leadership: Tyler Sgro, CEO
- Parent company: Roark Capital
Mathnasium was founded in 2002 to help children build a strong foundation in math using the proprietary "Mathnasium Method," developed by educator Larry Martinek. With over 1,200 centers worldwide, it offers both in-center and online tutoring, a membership-style model and comprehensive training and support. Startup investment ranges from about $113,000 to $150,000.
8. Urban Air Adventure Park
- Founded: 2011
- Franchising since: 2013
- Overall rank: 112
- Number of units: 205
- Change in units: +6.2 % over 3 years
- Initial investment: $3,111,409 - $8,382,109
- Leadership: Tim Sharp, brand president
- Parent company: Unleashed Brands LLC
Founded in 2011, Urban Air Adventure Park has become the world's largest indoor adventure-park franchise, with more than 200 locations open and more in development. Parks feature trampolines, ropes courses, ninja-style obstacles, go-karts, laser tag and more, creating a go-to destination for family fun, parties and community events.
9. Sylvan Learning
- Founded: 1979
- Franchising since: 1980
- Overall rank: 115
- Number of units: 570
- Change in units: +0.2% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $107,922 - $239,012
- Leadership: Susan Valverde, brand president
- Parent company: Unleashed Brands LLC
Sylvan Learning is a trusted provider of personalized education and enrichment for K-12 students. Since 1979, it has offered tutoring in reading, math, writing, test prep, STEM camps and study skills. With over 600 units in North America and ranked #115 in Entrepreneur's 2025 Franchise 500, Sylvan is known for its proprietary adaptive technology, strong franchisee support and flexible learning formats.
10. School of Rock
- Founded: 1998
- Franchising since: 2004
- Overall rank: 118
- Number of units: 416
- Change in units: +35.5% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $425,250 - $704,800
- Leadership: Stacey Ryan, president
- Parent company: School of Rock LLC
School of Rock delivers performance-based music education through franchised and company-owned schools, combining one-on-one instruction with group rehearsals and live concerts. Founded in 1998, it now has over 400 locations in 16 countries. Franchisees benefit from a proven curriculum, strong brand recognition, ongoing support and flexible programs that serve beginners through seasoned musicians.
