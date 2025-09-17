From swim lessons to tutoring, today's most successful children's franchises are finding innovative ways to support kids' growth, learning and confidence — while also providing strong opportunities for entrepreneurs. Based on the 2025 Franchise 500, these brands represent the best in their categories, combining proven systems, trusted reputations and scalable business models.

Whether it's early education, enrichment programs or adventure-filled activities, these companies are shaping the future for the next generation. Here, we take a look at the top children's franchises in 2025 — and why they stand out for families and franchisees alike.

1. Kumon

Founded: 1954

1954 Franchising since: 1958

1958 Overall rank: 10

10 Number of units: 25,563

25,563 Change in units: +0.57% over 3 years

+0.57% over 3 years Initial investment: $73,123 - $165,360

$73,123 - $165,360 Leadership: Yusuke Nakamura, CEO & COO

Yusuke Nakamura, CEO & COO Parent company: N/A

For more than 70 years, Kumon has empowered children to become confident, independent learners through a daily routine of self-paced practice in math and reading. What began as a father's effort to help his son excel in school has grown into one of the world's largest after-school enrichment programs, with over 25,000 learning centers worldwide. Kumon's model nurtures academic growth, discipline and self-motivation — key skills that extend far beyond the classroom. Ranked in the top 10 of the Franchise 500 and led by CEO Yusuke Nakamura, Kumon offers a low-cost, high-impact franchise opportunity for those passionate about unlocking the full potential of every child.

2. The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education

Founded: 2001

2001 Franchising since: 2003

2003 Overall rank: 25

25 Number of units: 433

433 Change in units: +36.6% over 3 years

+36.6% over 3 years Initial investment: $780,799 - $5,608,799

$780,799 - $5,608,799 Leadership: Richard Weissman, CEO

Richard Weissman, CEO Parent company: N/A

The Learning Experience has spent more than two decades helping young children build a foundation for lifelong learning. With over 400 centers nationwide and a top-25 spot on the 2025 Franchise 500, the brand blends imaginative, character-based curriculum with research-driven early education. Its growth — more than 36% in the past three years — reflects rising demand from families seeking nurturing, high-quality care. Designed for purpose-driven owners, The Learning Experience offers a full suite of support and systems to ensure every child — and every franchisee — has the tools to thrive.

3. The Goddard School

Founded: 1983

1983 Franchising since: 1988

1988 Overall rank: 55

55 Number of units: 655

655 Change in units: +10.1 % over 3 years

+10.1 % over 3 years Initial investment: $952,500 - $8,568,000

$952,500 - $8,568,000 Leadership: Darin Harris, CEO

Darin Harris, CEO Parent company: Sycamore Partners

The Goddard School offers a nurturing, play-based learning environment that helps children build confidence, creativity and a love of discovery. With a research-backed curriculum, highly trained teachers and a focus on social-emotional growth, Goddard prepares students for success in school and beyond while keeping safety and fun at the center.

4. Goldfish Swim School

Founded: 2006

2006 Franchising since: 2008

2008 Overall rank: 75

75 Number of units: 188

188 Change in units: +41.4 % over 3 years

+41.4 % over 3 years Initial investment: $2,600,000 - $6,000,000

$2,600,000 - $6,000,000 Leadership: Chris McCuiston, CEO

Chris McCuiston, CEO Parent company: Goldfish Swim School Franchising LLC

Goldfish Swim School equips children ages four months to 12 years with essential water safety and swimming skills in warm, clean pools using its proprietary "Science of SwimPlay" curriculum. With small class sizes, caring instructors and a vibrant, child-friendly atmosphere, Goldfish nurtures confidence, growth and joy in every splash. Today, with nearly 200 locations across the U.S. and Canada, it stands out as a trusted leader in swim education.

5. Kiddie Academy

Founded: 1981

1981 Franchising since: 1992

1992 Overall rank: 86

86 Number of units: 355

355 Change in units: +17.9 % over 3 years

+17.9 % over 3 years Initial investment: $405,000 - $6,950,000

$405,000 - $6,950,000 Leadership: Casey Miller, CEO

Casey Miller, CEO Parent company: Essential Brands Inc.

Kiddie Academy offers academic and social enrichment for children ages six weeks to 12 years in a caring, year-round child care center. Founded in 1981, it combines education-based child care with a nurturing environment, supported by a strong brand with over 350 locations. Kiddie Academy prepares little ones for school and life with trust, consistency and community.

6. Aqua-Tots Swim Schools

Founded: 1991

1991 Franchising since: 2007

2007 Overall rank: 90

90 Number of units: 172

172 Change in units: +36.5 % over 3 years

+36.5 % over 3 years Initial investment: $1,619,820 - $2,939,590

$1,619,820 - $2,939,590 Leadership: Paul Preston, president & co-founder

Paul Preston, president & co-founder Parent company: Aqua Tots Swim School Holding LLC

Since 1991, Aqua-Tots Swim Schools has taught children ages four months to 12 years safe, year-round swim lessons in indoor pools. With a proven curriculum, programs for all abilities and a presence in over 150 communities globally, Aqua-Tots combines expert instruction with a commitment to water safety and confidence.

7. Mathnasium

Founded: 2002

2002 Franchising since: 2003

2003 Overall rank: 97

97 Number of units: 1,231

1,231 Change in units: +5.6 % over 3 years

+5.6 % over 3 years Initial investment: $112,936 - $149,616

$112,936 - $149,616 Leadership: Tyler Sgro, CEO

Tyler Sgro, CEO Parent company: Roark Capital

Mathnasium was founded in 2002 to help children build a strong foundation in math using the proprietary "Mathnasium Method," developed by educator Larry Martinek. With over 1,200 centers worldwide, it offers both in-center and online tutoring, a membership-style model and comprehensive training and support. Startup investment ranges from about $113,000 to $150,000.

8. Urban Air Adventure Park

Founded: 2011

2011 Franchising since: 2013

2013 Overall rank: 112

112 Number of units: 205

205 Change in units: +6.2 % over 3 years

+6.2 % over 3 years Initial investment: $3,111,409 - $8,382,109

$3,111,409 - $8,382,109 Leadership: Tim Sharp, brand president

Tim Sharp, brand president Parent company: Unleashed Brands LLC

Founded in 2011, Urban Air Adventure Park has become the world's largest indoor adventure-park franchise, with more than 200 locations open and more in development. Parks feature trampolines, ropes courses, ninja-style obstacles, go-karts, laser tag and more, creating a go-to destination for family fun, parties and community events.

9. Sylvan Learning

Founded: 1979

1979 Franchising since: 1980

1980 Overall rank: 115

115 Number of units: 570

570 Change in units: +0.2% over 3 years

+0.2% over 3 years Initial investment: $107,922 - $239,012

$107,922 - $239,012 Leadership: Susan Valverde, brand president

Susan Valverde, brand president Parent company: Unleashed Brands LLC

Sylvan Learning is a trusted provider of personalized education and enrichment for K-12 students. Since 1979, it has offered tutoring in reading, math, writing, test prep, STEM camps and study skills. With over 600 units in North America and ranked #115 in Entrepreneur's 2025 Franchise 500, Sylvan is known for its proprietary adaptive technology, strong franchisee support and flexible learning formats.

10. School of Rock

Founded: 1998

1998 Franchising since: 2004

2004 Overall rank: 118

118 Number of units: 416

416 Change in units: +35.5% over 3 years

+35.5% over 3 years Initial investment: $425,250 - $704,800

$425,250 - $704,800 Leadership: Stacey Ryan, president

Stacey Ryan, president Parent company: School of Rock LLC

School of Rock delivers performance-based music education through franchised and company-owned schools, combining one-on-one instruction with group rehearsals and live concerts. Founded in 1998, it now has over 400 locations in 16 countries. Franchisees benefit from a proven curriculum, strong brand recognition, ongoing support and flexible programs that serve beginners through seasoned musicians.

