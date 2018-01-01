Funny Videos

Hey, Amanda! SNL Imagines an Amazon Echo Device for Stereotypical Senior Citizens.
Television

Hey, Amanda! SNL Imagines an Amazon Echo Device for Stereotypical Senior Citizens.

This funny segment features an item that would be perfect for your grandparents.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
Here's What It's Like to Be in Business With Bill Murray
Branding

Here's What It's Like to Be in Business With Bill Murray

The founders of theCHIVE give a behind-the-sleeves look at the launch of William Murray Golf.
Dan Bova | 7 min read
This Elon Musk Tribute Band Will Melt Your Face Off With a Song About Solar Energy
Elon Musk

This Elon Musk Tribute Band Will Melt Your Face Off With a Song About Solar Energy

Raptor Command shreds in the desert with some tasty solar-powered power chords.
Dan Bova | 1 min read
Starbucks Barista Serves Up Viral Unicorn Frappucino Rant
Franchises

Starbucks Barista Serves Up Viral Unicorn Frappucino Rant

Watch as a young man who claims to work at Starbucks laments having 'unicorn crap' up his nose.
Dan Bova | 2 min read
Read This Long-Lost Interview With Charlie Murphy
Project Grow

Read This Long-Lost Interview With Charlie Murphy

The beloved TV icon died at the age of 57 on Wednesday.
Bill Schulz | 8 min read
'No Humans Allowed' Coworking Space for Animals Set to Open
Funny Videos

'No Humans Allowed' Coworking Space for Animals Set to Open

This business has literally gone to the dogs.
Entrepreneur Media Corporate Communications | 2 min read
Whoops, Alexa Plays Porn Instead of a Kids Song!
Brain Break

Whoops, Alexa Plays Porn Instead of a Kids Song!

In this NSFW video, Amazon put the "X" in Alexa when a child asked it to play his favorite song. (You'll want to wear headphones for this one, folks.)
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
Watch This Hilarious Bad Lip Reading of 'The Empire Strikes Back'
Brain Break

Watch This Hilarious Bad Lip Reading of 'The Empire Strikes Back'

Laugh at this funky Yoda jam, you will.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
Watch Ellen DeGeneres's Epic Mannequin Challenge at The White House
Funny Videos

Watch Ellen DeGeneres's Epic Mannequin Challenge at The White House

Note to Robert De Niro: you're supposed to stand still, Bob.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
Watch: Deer Stuck in Clothes Store Gets the Buck Outta There
Funny Videos

Watch: Deer Stuck in Clothes Store Gets the Buck Outta There

If you are a store owner, we suggest you give any wildlife ample warning before you close for the night.
Dan Bova | 1 min read

