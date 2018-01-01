GoDaddy
Starting a Business
GoDaddy's New App Will Help You Evaluate Your Business Ideas
To start a business, you have to have an idea. And while ideas are easy to come by, ideas that translate into a new, successful business model can be a bit trickier.
More From This Topic
IPO
GoDaddy's IPO Could Value the Company at Up to $2.87 Billion
The web hosting company's shares are expected to be priced between $17 and $19 each.
Marketing Strategies
Has GoDaddy Already Won the Super Bowl?
If the point of a Super Bowl ad is to get people talking, then the answer is a resounding yes.
Advertising
Breeding Puppies to Blow Up Kittens
The more we try not to offend in marketing, the more people we encounter who find offense to everything.
GoDaddy
Why Entrepreneurs Will Find GoDaddy's New Commercials Hilarious
Who hasn't wanted to tell all of the doubters in their life to “stick it!”? These new ads capture moments of entrepreneurial triumph.
Payments
GoDaddy Launches 'Get Paid,' a New Payment Processing Tool for Small Businesses
The domain registrar is partnering with PayPal, Stripe and Dwolla to create a package deal for small businesses to manage their finances.
IPO
GoDaddy Files for IPO as Founder Steps Down as Executive Chairman
Bob Parsons, who started the web domain company in 1997, will remain on its board of directors.
Taxes
Are You (Finally) Ready to Do Your Taxes Online?
GoDaddy reveals that half of small companies still do taxes by hand and offers advice on how to go digital.
Mobile Marketing
10 Questions to Ask When Optimizing Your Website for Mobile Users
Expert tips on how to rock your business's web presence on smartphones and tablets.
Marketing
A Budding Entrepreneur Says 'I Quit' to Her Boss as Millions of People Watch
Gwen Dean is leaving her full-time job as a machine engineer to follow her dream of being a full-time puppeteer. And she delivered the message to her boss in the form of a Super Bowl commercial.
Technology
GoDaddy Teams Up With Microsoft to Offer Small Businesses Office 365
The domain registrar will now offer its small business customers the latest productivity and management tools, courtesy of Microsoft.