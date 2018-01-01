Immigrant Entrepreneurs

More From This Topic

American Immigrants Are Twice as Likely to Become Entrepreneurs. Here's Why.
Immigrant Entrepreneurs

American Immigrants Are Twice as Likely to Become Entrepreneurs. Here's Why.

Finding value in change and diversity is one of the great qualities of being either -- or both -- an immigrant and an entrepreneur.
Tae Hoon (Steve) Kim | 5 min read
Growing Up an Iranian Immigrant Was Tough but It Taught Me How to Lead
Entrepreneurs

Growing Up an Iranian Immigrant Was Tough but It Taught Me How to Lead

Not everybody has a choice about leaving their comfort zone.
Sasan Goodarzi | 6 min read
The Immigrant Edge: How Immigrant Millionaires Succeed in Business
Immigrant Entrepreneurs

The Immigrant Edge: How Immigrant Millionaires Succeed in Business

No matter the economy, competition or lack of resources, immigrant entrepreneurs always seem to thrive.
Bedros Keuilian | 7 min read
3 Green Card Alternatives to the EB-5 Program for Immigrant Entrepreneurs
Immigrant Entrepreneurs

3 Green Card Alternatives to the EB-5 Program for Immigrant Entrepreneurs

Sometimes the most well-known path to permanent residence for entrepreneurs is not always the quickest or easiest.
Michael Boshnaick and Melissa Vasquez | 7 min read
Every Entrepreneur Is a Dreamer. Ending DACA Is a Blow to All of Us, Wherever We Were Born.
American Dream

Every Entrepreneur Is a Dreamer. Ending DACA Is a Blow to All of Us, Wherever We Were Born.

A dynamic society wants people with ambition and talent. What is the future for a society that deports those people?
Micha Kaufman | 5 min read
The 5 Advantages You Have If You're an Immigrant Entrepreneur
Immigrant Entrepreneurs

The 5 Advantages You Have If You're an Immigrant Entrepreneur

Half of the most highly valued technology companies were founded by first-generation immigrants.
Desmond Lim | 5 min read
A First-Generation American Entrepreneur Reflects on the Immigration Proposal That Would Have Barred His Parents
American Dream

A First-Generation American Entrepreneur Reflects on the Immigration Proposal That Would Have Barred His Parents

Mom and Dad had no skills and didn't speak English but achieved the American dream by working tirelessly. Pending legislation would bar people like them now.
Luis Manuel Garcia | 4 min read
7 Core Characteristics Successful Immigrants Have in Common That All Entrepreneurs Need
Entrepreneur Radio

7 Core Characteristics Successful Immigrants Have in Common That All Entrepreneurs Need

It's no accident that immigrants represent a significant percentage of new businesses in the U.S.
Alan Taylor | 4 min read
How This Immigrant Created a Successful Marketing Agency
Startup Success Stories

How This Immigrant Created a Successful Marketing Agency

The entrepreneurial spirit translates across cultures.
Sheila Eugenio | 5 min read
True Grit: How Immigrants and Veterans Are Reshaping American Entrepreneurship
Veterans

True Grit: How Immigrants and Veterans Are Reshaping American Entrepreneurship

These two groups have more in common than you might think.
Sylvia Gaenzle | 12 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.