Converting to an S Corporation Will Save You Thousands in Taxes
Entrepreneur Network

Tax and legal expert Mark Kohler explains why this way of incorporating is the best, financially speaking.
Entrepreneur Network | 1 min read
How to Know When the Corporate Veil Is Right for You
Entrepreneur Network

Tax and legal expert Mark Kohler gives tips on when and how to use this method of asset protection.
Entrepreneur Network | 3 min read
8 Reasons to Incorporate Your New Company Early
Incorporation

There are many factors to consider when you decide to incorporate your business.
Martin Zwilling | 5 min read
A Benefit Corporation Can Have a Positive Impact on the World -- and Still Make a Profit
Benefit Corporation

Consider these five factors if you're interested in reincorporating to help social and environmental causes while maintaining your bottom line.
Gene Bulmash | 6 min read
Make Your Businesses Invulnerable to Corporate Identity Theft
Identity Theft

Failure to keep up-to-date with corporate compliance chores can put your business, and you personally, at the mercy of criminals.
Jennifer Friedman | 5 min read
7 Actions to Take After Incorporating Your Business
Incorporation

You have formed a limited liability company. What should you do now?
Nellie Akalp | 5 min read
LLCs Are More Limited Protection Than Many Entrepreneurs Realize
Incorporation

The assets of sole proprietors don't receive blanket protection simply by forming an LLC.
Steve Cook | 4 min read
How to Incorporate Your New Business
Starting a Business

Once you decide you want your new business to be a corporation, follow these steps.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 4 min read
Which Business Structure Is Right for You?
Starting a Business

Find out the essentials of the different legal business structures you can choose for your new business.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 8 min read
The Steep Cost of Filing Your Taxes Late
Taxes

The IRS has an unofficial policy of cutting entrepreneurs a one-time break on late filing fees, but it's better not to count on it.
Cameron Keng | 3 min read
