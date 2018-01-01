Inventions

The Inventor Behind the Segway Scooter and Insulin Pump Predicts Who Will Get to Mars First -- and It's Not Elon Musk or Richard Branson
Predictions

Plus, Dean Kamen discusses which industries he thinks won't exist in 10 years and why he collects old technology.
C-Suite TV | 5 min read
Robert Herjavec on Entrepreneurship, Working with Inventive Kids and Bringing Prototypes to Life
Robert Herjavec

Is your prototype ready for the next step?
Jill Schiefelbein | 4 min read
Good News, Inventors! Quirky Has 'Re-Invented' Itself, Pursuing Licensing Deals for Inventors
Inventions

By taking away risk, Quirky has empowered everyday people to take action on their creative product ideas.
Stephen Key | 9 min read
Vycle Replaces Lifts and Stairs With a Vertical Bike
Transportation

It's basically a lift for one person that only requires leg power to operate. If you don't love it your fitness band certainly will!
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
This Polymer Device Can 'Walk' When Illuminated
Technology

The device itself has just two parts: a rectangular frame and a piece of special polymer material that can 'undulate and ... propel itself forward under the influence of light.'
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
A Decade of iPhone Evolution (Infographic)
Apple

Look how far we've come.
Nina Zipkin | 1 min read
What the Creation of Apple's iPhone Teaches Us About Innovation
Innovation

Despite what you may believe about Steve Jobs, it isn't something that can happen if you go it alone.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read
10 Things You Didn't Realize Were Invented in the 2000s
Inventions

Many of the products and services born in the aughts helped shape the world we live in today.
Rose Leadem | 4 min read
10 Things You Didn't Realize Were Invented in the 1990s
Inventions

From Google.com to Nintendo 64 -- there's much to attribute to the 1990s.
Rose Leadem | 5 min read
20 Facts about Apple on the Apple II's 40th Anniversary
Apple

Looking back on how the company has grown in the years since the launch of its flagship product.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
