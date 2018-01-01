investigation

Elon Musk Calls SpaceX Blast a 'Most Difficult, Complex Failure'
SpaceX

Elon Musk Calls SpaceX Blast a 'Most Difficult, Complex Failure'

A SpaceX-led accident investigation is underway, overseen by the Federal Aviation Administration's Commercial Space Transportation office.
Reuters | 3 min read
U.S. Opens Investigation After Fatal Crash in Tesla's Autopilot Mode
Tesla

U.S. Opens Investigation After Fatal Crash in Tesla's Autopilot Mode

The accident will add fuel to a debate within the auto industry and in legal circles over the safety of systems that take partial control of steering and braking from drivers.
Reuters | 6 min read
Tesla Accused of Exploiting Cheap Labor to Make Its Factories
Tesla

Tesla Accused of Exploiting Cheap Labor to Make Its Factories

A contractor allegedly took advantage of foreign workers to build Tesla's U.S. facilities.
Jon Fingas | 2 min read
Lending Club Under Probe by U.S. Justice Dept, Receives Subpoena
Legal

Lending Club Under Probe by U.S. Justice Dept, Receives Subpoena

Monday's filing indicated that Lending Club had repurchased an additional $3.8 million in loans during the first quarter that did not meet investor criteria.
Reuters | 3 min read
Facebook Launches Investigation Into Report of Political Bias
investigation

Facebook Launches Investigation Into Report of Political Bias

'If we find anything against our principles, you have my commitment that we will take additional steps to address it,' Mark Zuckerberg says.
Reuters | 2 min read
U.S. Investigates Security of Mobile Devices
Security

U.S. Investigates Security of Mobile Devices

The Federal Communications Commission and Federal Trade Commission have asked mobile phone carriers and manufacturers to explain how they release security updates amid mounting concerns over security vulnerabilities.
Reuters | 3 min read
Lending Club's CEO Resigns After Internal Probe, Shares Plummet
investigation

Lending Club's CEO Resigns After Internal Probe, Shares Plummet

Three senior managers have also resigned or were fired in connection with the internal probe, the company said.
Reuters | 3 min read
Police Investigating Death at Apple's California Headquarters
Apple

Police Investigating Death at Apple's California Headquarters

Officials responded to an emergency call from Apple's campus in Cupertino at about 8:35 a.m. local time.
Reuters | 1 min read
Blood-Testing Firm Theranos Under Investigation by Federal Prosecutors, SEC
Theranos

Blood-Testing Firm Theranos Under Investigation by Federal Prosecutors, SEC

The FDA, two state departments of health and The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid have also opened probes against the company.
Reuters | 2 min read
Regulators Are Investigating Exploding Hoverboards
Safety

Regulators Are Investigating Exploding Hoverboards

The Consumer Product Safety Commission designated the issue as a 'priority investigation.'
Daniel Cooper | 2 min read
