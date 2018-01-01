investigation
Government
Senate Committee Sets High-Stakes Vote to Advance Kavanaugh After Day of Drama
The vote comes after a historic day of emotional testimony from him and Christine Blasey Ford, the psychology professor who accuses him of sexually assaulting her in high school.
SpaceX
Elon Musk Calls SpaceX Blast a 'Most Difficult, Complex Failure'
A SpaceX-led accident investigation is underway, overseen by the Federal Aviation Administration's Commercial Space Transportation office.
Tesla
U.S. Opens Investigation After Fatal Crash in Tesla's Autopilot Mode
The accident will add fuel to a debate within the auto industry and in legal circles over the safety of systems that take partial control of steering and braking from drivers.
Tesla
Tesla Accused of Exploiting Cheap Labor to Make Its Factories
A contractor allegedly took advantage of foreign workers to build Tesla's U.S. facilities.
Legal
Lending Club Under Probe by U.S. Justice Dept, Receives Subpoena
Monday's filing indicated that Lending Club had repurchased an additional $3.8 million in loans during the first quarter that did not meet investor criteria.
investigation
Facebook Launches Investigation Into Report of Political Bias
'If we find anything against our principles, you have my commitment that we will take additional steps to address it,' Mark Zuckerberg says.
Security
U.S. Investigates Security of Mobile Devices
The Federal Communications Commission and Federal Trade Commission have asked mobile phone carriers and manufacturers to explain how they release security updates amid mounting concerns over security vulnerabilities.
investigation
Lending Club's CEO Resigns After Internal Probe, Shares Plummet
Three senior managers have also resigned or were fired in connection with the internal probe, the company said.
Apple
Police Investigating Death at Apple's California Headquarters
Officials responded to an emergency call from Apple's campus in Cupertino at about 8:35 a.m. local time.
Theranos
Blood-Testing Firm Theranos Under Investigation by Federal Prosecutors, SEC
The FDA, two state departments of health and The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid have also opened probes against the company.
Safety
Regulators Are Investigating Exploding Hoverboards
The Consumer Product Safety Commission designated the issue as a 'priority investigation.'