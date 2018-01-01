Minimum Wage

Is Your Business Prepared for a Rising Minimum Wage?
Finance

Is Your Business Prepared for a Rising Minimum Wage?

Get out in front of the issue to prevent it from becoming a problem.
Bob Coughlin | 5 min read
Thanks to the New Tax Law There's Never Been a Better Time to Hire Your Kid
Taxes

Thanks to the New Tax Law There's Never Been a Better Time to Hire Your Kid

But please, don't put your six-year-old behind the wheel of a forklift, OK?
Gene Marks | 4 min read
5 Under-the-Radar Legal Developments Entrepreneurs Need to Know
Laws

5 Under-the-Radar Legal Developments Entrepreneurs Need to Know

The rewriting of the federal tax code was from the only change relevant to entrepreneurs.
Jaia Thomas | 3 min read
The Journey From $2.27 Per Hour to 7 Figures
Millennials

The Journey From $2.27 Per Hour to 7 Figures

Nothing motivates your hustle like living on minimum wage.
Daniel DiPiazza | 6 min read
Small-Business Owners Are Split on the Federal Minimum Wage Debate
Minimum Wage

Small-Business Owners Are Split on the Federal Minimum Wage Debate

Many business owners polled favor a higher minimum wage because it means customers with more money to spend.
Bob House | 4 min read
7 Things Business Owners Need to Know Post-Election

7 Things Business Owners Need to Know Post-Election

Last night's vote has brought market scares, wage hikes, marijuana legalization and more.
Lydia Belanger | 7 min read
Contrary to Perception, Small Businesses Do Back a Minimum-Wage Increase
Minimum Wage

Contrary to Perception, Small Businesses Do Back a Minimum-Wage Increase

An activist from the small business community makes the case for today's ballot initiatives in Arizona, Colorado, Maine and Washington State.
Holly Sklar | 5 min read
The Small-Business Guide to Managing Minimum Wage Increases
Minimum Wage

The Small-Business Guide to Managing Minimum Wage Increases

All politics aside, changes in the minimum wage have effects on all businesses, large and small, whether you voted for them or not. Get out ahead of policy and start a comprehensive analysis of your company now.
Stephen Sheinbaum | 4 min read
4 Considerations for Entrepreneurs in the Minimum Wage Debate
Minimum Wage

4 Considerations for Entrepreneurs in the Minimum Wage Debate

If you're a small-business owner who hopes the fuss will die down after November -- it won't.
David Nilssen | 5 min read
Labor Groups Criticize Disney Over Worker Conditions at Chinese Suppliers
Disney

Labor Groups Criticize Disney Over Worker Conditions at Chinese Suppliers

Disney, set to open a $5.5 billion theme park in mainland China on Thursday, said it took any violation of labor regulations 'seriously' and that it would investigate any allegations against its suppliers.
Reuters | 3 min read
Minimum wage is the lowest wage that can be paid to a company employee permitted by law or special contract. Minimum wage is a hotly debated topic among business owners, states and the country as a whole. 
