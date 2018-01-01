Momentum

The Science Behind Motivating Your Staff
Motivation

The Science Behind Motivating Your Staff

If you choose the right people to be on your team, live your mission and find ways to keep the momentum going, your employees will stay motivated.
Ijad Madisch | 4 min read
Why Are 10 Million Moms Missing From the Workplace?
Mompreneurs

Why Are 10 Million Moms Missing From the Workplace?

Technology makes it possible for young mothers to care for their families and keep their careers moving forward but only if employers realize the advantages of helping them do so.
John Pilmer | 4 min read
Finish Delayed Projects, Get Out of Your Comfort Zone -- and Drastically Shift the Momentum in Your Life
Momentum

Finish Delayed Projects, Get Out of Your Comfort Zone -- and Drastically Shift the Momentum in Your Life

Feeling stuck? Try these two simple things on a daily basis.
Matt Mayberry | 5 min read
How to Make the Quantum Jump From Dreamer to Entrepreneurial Great in 2016
Success Strategies

How to Make the Quantum Jump From Dreamer to Entrepreneurial Great in 2016

No one should cannonball head first into uncharted waters. Here's how to wisely take the next leap in your career.
Marty Fukuda | 5 min read
How to Harness Your Momentum to Achieve More
Momentum

How to Harness Your Momentum to Achieve More

Momentum is a powerful force that you want to make sure is working for you.
Marty Fukuda | 3 min read
The 10 Most Important Minutes of Your Team's Day
Managing Employees

The 10 Most Important Minutes of Your Team's Day

March Madness serves as an excellent reminder to the value of the huddle. For one company, it has become an invaluable way to start and end the day.
John Brubaker | 6 min read
Psychological Momentum Doesn't Just Help Sports Team, It Works for Entrepreneurs, Too
Project Grow

Psychological Momentum Doesn't Just Help Sports Team, It Works for Entrepreneurs, Too

Like sports, a lot of a company's success rides on how they handle their wins and failures.
Chris Myers | 6 min read
Forget Big Goals. Take Baby Steps for Small, Daily Wins.
Goals

Forget Big Goals. Take Baby Steps for Small, Daily Wins.

Looking at the big picture and all the phases involved can be daunting. Use this strategy instead.
John Brubaker | 6 min read
Want to Start Building Momentum for 2015? Start Your Resolutions Now.
New Year's resolutions

Want to Start Building Momentum for 2015? Start Your Resolutions Now.

Don't wait to start making positive changes in your personal and professional lives.
John Brubaker | 3 min read
