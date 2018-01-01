Motherhood
What to Do When Ambition and Motherhood Feel Like a Zero-Sum Game
For many professional women, the choice between returning to work full-time or staying home full-time can be complicated. Here are some suggestions to keep it from feeling like a no-win proposition.
More From This Topic
Mothers
Arianna Huffington: Talk to Your Children About Your Struggles. It Allows Them to Understand Failure as a Stepping Stone to Success.
The iconic author and media mogul talks to Entrepreneur about how her mother raised her to be fearless, and how she passed that philosophy to her daughters.
Mothers
6 Things My Mom Taught Me About Business and Life.
Just in time for Mother's Day, this Entrepreneur contributor remembers the lessons from Mom she still applies to this day.
Work-Life Balance
Moms, It's Time to Quit Feeling Guilty
There is no clearly defined path in motherhood, but if we aspire to be and create something greater than our current selves, we can do right by our children, both from the office and at home.
Motherhood
Yahoo's Marissa Mayer Gives Birth to Twin Girls
The embattled CEO announced her daughters' arrival on Tumblr.
Lessons
3 Business Lessons Harvard Taught but My Kids Made Me Learn
Focus and communication are topics in an MBA program but indispensable skills in a house filled with children.
Marissa Mayer
Yahoo's Marissa Mayer Is Expecting Identical Twin Girls
She made the announcement in a blog post, adding that she will be 'taking limited time away and working throughout.'
Work-Life Balance
How the Most Successful Working Mothers Get the Most Out of Their Days
It takes work, but there are ways to effective juggle being a top businesswoman and a top mom.
Entrepreneurs
Read Sheryl Sandberg's Poignant Facebook Post on Losing Her Husband
Facebook's COO shares what she's learned about mourning, grieving and human connection since her husband passed away 30 days ago.
Technology
Mastering the Juggling Act: 4 Successful Moms in Tech
A Mother's Day hat tip to some incredibly inspiring women in tech busy breaking down the gender barrier and raising kids at the same time.