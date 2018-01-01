National Small Business Week

3 Signs the Best Move for Your Business Is to Hire Somebody Else to Run It
Founders

The fact that everybody knows the same few hugely successful founder/CEOs indicates how few founders succeed big-time as CEO of their own company.
Dave Shah | 7 min read
She Built Her Startup With No Money or Team. How the CEO of Piazza Did It.

Pooja Sankar gave new meaning to the word 'scrappy' as she built her online question-and-answer forum.
Stephanie Schomer | 6 min read
Is Remote Work Taking a Psychological Toll on Your External Workers? Researchers Say Yes.
Remote Workers

France addressed this problem by passing "right-to-disconnect" provisions. Will our country follow suit?
Ryan Bonnici | 5 min read
8 Books Every Manager Should Read to Become a Better Leader
Leadership

There's a worthwhile book out there for whatever you need to move forward on your leadership journey.
John Boitnott | 6 min read
To Make Conscious Capitalism Work for Your Small Business, Use the AID Approach
Conscious capitalism

Creating a win-win for people, profit and planet doesn't have to be too difficult if you take the AID approach: align, integrate and donate.
Drew Kossoff | 7 min read
How Blockchain Will Help Small Businesses Challenge Even the Largest Rivals
National Small Business Week

Blockchain will democratize data.
Andrew Ma | 4 min read
How Small Businesses Are Solving Big Business Challenges
Ready for Anything

Small businesses are known to be flexible when it comes time to adapt to change.
Troy Dye | 4 min read
To Sell More, Make It Easier and Safer for People to Purchase From You
National Small Business Week

Less than half of small businesses operate an ecommerce website, and few of those offer the purchase and payment features shoppers have come to expect.
Jill Calabrese Bain | 4 min read
It's OK Entrepreneurs Still Pay by Check but They Need to Stop Mailing Them
National Small Business Week

Checks remain the main way one business pays another. Echecks are the logical way to make a workable system work better.
Vijay Balakrishnan | 4 min read
How to Build a Website, Go Viral and Develop Your Digital Brand
Building a Website

Here are three steps to establishing your small business's online presence.
Matthew McCreary | 8 min read
