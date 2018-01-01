National Small Business Week
Competition
When Larger Rivals Come for Your Business, Use These 6 Tactics to Stay Ahead
For smaller businesses facing off with larger rivals, your counter strategies spring from your value proposition and company culture.
Founders
3 Signs the Best Move for Your Business Is to Hire Somebody Else to Run It
The fact that everybody knows the same few hugely successful founder/CEOs indicates how few founders succeed big-time as CEO of their own company.
She Built Her Startup With No Money or Team. How the CEO of Piazza Did It.
Pooja Sankar gave new meaning to the word 'scrappy' as she built her online question-and-answer forum.
Remote Workers
Is Remote Work Taking a Psychological Toll on Your External Workers? Researchers Say Yes.
France addressed this problem by passing "right-to-disconnect" provisions. Will our country follow suit?
Leadership
8 Books Every Manager Should Read to Become a Better Leader
There's a worthwhile book out there for whatever you need to move forward on your leadership journey.
Conscious capitalism
To Make Conscious Capitalism Work for Your Small Business, Use the AID Approach
Creating a win-win for people, profit and planet doesn't have to be too difficult if you take the AID approach: align, integrate and donate.
National Small Business Week
How Blockchain Will Help Small Businesses Challenge Even the Largest Rivals
Blockchain will democratize data.
Ready for Anything
How Small Businesses Are Solving Big Business Challenges
Small businesses are known to be flexible when it comes time to adapt to change.
National Small Business Week
To Sell More, Make It Easier and Safer for People to Purchase From You
Less than half of small businesses operate an ecommerce website, and few of those offer the purchase and payment features shoppers have come to expect.
National Small Business Week
It's OK Entrepreneurs Still Pay by Check but They Need to Stop Mailing Them
Checks remain the main way one business pays another. Echecks are the logical way to make a workable system work better.
Building a Website
How to Build a Website, Go Viral and Develop Your Digital Brand
Here are three steps to establishing your small business's online presence.