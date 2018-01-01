Online Security

HTTP vs. HTTPS: What's the Difference and Why Should You Care?
Online Security

HTTP vs. HTTPS: What's the Difference and Why Should You Care?

The difference is that encrypted HTTPS is the basic price of security these days.
Tony Messer | 8 min read
5 Types of Employees Often Targeted By Phishing Attacks
Cybersecurity

5 Types of Employees Often Targeted By Phishing Attacks

Different kinds of phishing victims usually see different lures and techniques used to land them.
Jack Danahy | 6 min read
Who Watches the Watchmen?
Cloud Technology

Who Watches the Watchmen?

Agentless IT technology does its job without sticking around longer than it's needed.
Ashley Leonard | 4 min read
1 in 5 Companies Had a Security Breach, New Study Says
Cybersecurity

1 in 5 Companies Had a Security Breach, New Study Says

The most common factor to blame? Mobile devices.
Lindsay Friedman | 2 min read
5 Steps to Securing Your Company Online From the Get Go
Security

5 Steps to Securing Your Company Online From the Get Go

Security isn't a separate aspect; it must be considered in the development of every process.
Brad Thies | 3 min read
5 Things You Do Everyday That Make You Vulnerable Online
Online Security

5 Things You Do Everyday That Make You Vulnerable Online

You could be putting your personal information at risk without even realizing it.
Emily Price | 7 min read
How to Create Security Awareness at Your Company
Cybersecurity

How to Create Security Awareness at Your Company

Set up a mock phishing email among your employees to see who takes the bait -- and who's the most gullible.
Robert Siciliano | 4 min read
