Password Security

Cybersecurity

Passwords Are Slowly Becoming a Thing of the Past

Passwords are inconvenient, forgettable and not particularly secure locks for our prized data. Technology can do better.
Anna Johansson | 6 min read
Cybersecurity

How to Protect Yourself and Your Business from Online Criminals

Don't let the hackers get you. Follow these steps to online security.
Amy Osmond Cook | 4 min read
Cybersecurity

7 Habits of Highly Hackable Employees

Workers who commit these high-risk behaviors probably don't realize they're jeopardizing the company's security.
Richard Walters | 7 min read
Online Security

5 Ways to Keep Your Social Media Accounts Safe From Hackers

Taking even the most basic security steps makes it far less likely hackers will make the effort to break in.
Jonathan Long | 4 min read
Elon Musk

Elon Musk's Alleged Imposter Gives Reason 5,736 Why You Should Be Careful With Your Email

elontesla@yahoo.com, really? As if the real-life Iron Man would use a lame email address like that. Or would he?
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Password Security

5 Ways to Protect Yourself Against the Shocking State of Password Security

You don't want to get 'pwned,' as the gamers say. But you don't have a photographic memory. So, what should you do?
Joseph Carson | 7 min read
Twitter

Twitter Locks 'Millions' of Accounts With Exposed Passwords

If your account is vulnerable then you should've already been notified; so if your inbox is empty and you can still sign in then you don't have anything (more than usual) to worry about.
Richard Lawler | 2 min read
Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg's Twitter and Pinterest Were Hacked, His Simple Password Revealed

The not-from Zuckerberg tweet on his timeline suggests that the Facebook CEO's password was simply 'dadada,' and it told anyone reading to simply direct message the account to obtain additional proof of the hack.
David Murphy | 3 min read
Cybersecurity

How Many Lost-Passwords Catastrophes Does It Take for People to Learn the Lesson?

There is no absolute security on the Internet but the basic protections people could take are often skipped as inconvenient.
Joe Siegrist | 5 min read
Cybersecurity

How to Build the Next Generation of Secured Mobile Apps

Passwords are simply no longer protecting tech users. They now need something much more powerful.
Rahul Varshneya | 4 min read
