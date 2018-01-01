Performance Tracking
Goals
Unless You Track Your Progress, Setting Goals Is a Waste of Effort
The single most common reason people don't reach their goals is they forgot they set them in the first place.
Trends
4 Ways to Use Industry Trends to Legitimize Your Growing Business
You have to work to predict trends that will help you evolve in what you do.
Direct Marketing
3 Steps to Tracking the Success of Your Direct Mail Campaign
Tracking your mail after it's gone out is vital. Here are 3 tools to help you verify your success.
Marketing Strategies
A Custom Landing Page, Call Intelligence and One Simple Question Will Maximize Your Marketing Money
If you want to stop cringing every time you look at your marketing budget, consider using one or all three of the methods.
Employee Feedback
Employee Reviews Should Include the CEO
All human beings have blind spots, including founders and owners. Commit to finding yours, you may be surprised by what you discover.
Opportunity
What the Cubs Can Teach Business About Winning With Rookies
The Cubs, last in the World Series when Teddy Roosevelt was president, have become contenders by valuing performance above experience.
forecasting
3 Steps to a More 'Predictable' Organization
Leaders should extend forecasting beyond the sales team to stay one step ahead.
Performance Reviews
3 Reasons You Should Kick That Annual Review Tradition to the Curb
How rethinking the review process can significantly improve employee engagement and performance.
Marketing
6 Steps to a Dynamic Multichannel Marketing Strategy That Gets Results
Deep metrics and a focus on customer engagement are the keys for building solid, sustainable growth and industry leadership.
Productivity
2 Ways to Positively Identify and Fire Your Worst Employee
At the same time figure out how to cultivate the very best person you have.
Entrepreneur360
Announcing Entrepreneur 360, Our Index of the Most Entrepreneurial Companies
The Entrepreneur 360 Performance Index takes a holistic approach to ranking companies and quantifying qualitative aspects of business.