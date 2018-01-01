Pitch contests
Pitching Investors
The Submissions We Received for Our Video Pitch Competition Were Terrible -- Don't Make the Same Mistakes
We had to cancel the competition because the videos were so bad.
Pitch contests
Win $10,000 and a Year of Mentoring for Your Food Business Idea
The winner of a special pitch showdown will receive a business grant and mentorship from Sam Adams execs.
Pitch contests
Congratulations to the Brewing the American Dream Pitch Room Wild Card Winner!
Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream and Entrepreneur Present the 2nd Pitch Room Wild Card Contest.
Pitch contests
Meet the Startups That Faced Off at the First-Ever 'Pitch Night NYC'
Ten startups participated in the rapid-fire competition; three were related to real estate.
The Grind
The 3 Questions You Should Focus on During a Pitch Competition
During pitch competitions, entrepreneurs must go head to head with other ambitious founders to try and win a piece of the funding pie. To prepare for these competitions, entrepreneurs should concentrate on these three questions.
Pitch contests
4 Ways to Dominate a Pitch Competition
Win or lose, entering a contest can be a good way to meet investors. But let's be honest -- it's better to win.
Gender Bias
Do Attractive Women Have More Pull With Investors? The Answer May Surprise You.
Two new studies reveal that certain gender stereotypes run deep.
Starting a Business
10 Startup Lessons From Kaplan's EdTech Accelerator Demo Day
Learn business tips from the 10 companies that are reinventing conventional learning and disrupting the education industry.
Growth Strategies
From Zero to 'Shark Tank' Hero in 3 Months Flat
Student entrepreneur Joseph Draschil on what he learned from pitching his business to Daymond John and Mark Cuban.
Starting a Business
Starting a Business
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly of Business-Plan Competitions
For startups seeking critical seed money, business-plan competitions can be both a blessing and a curse.