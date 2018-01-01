Pitch contests

Win $10,000 and a Year of Mentoring for Your Food Business Idea
Pitch contests

Win $10,000 and a Year of Mentoring for Your Food Business Idea

The winner of a special pitch showdown will receive a business grant and mentorship from Sam Adams execs.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
Congratulations to the Brewing the American Dream Pitch Room Wild Card Winner!
Pitch contests

Congratulations to the Brewing the American Dream Pitch Room Wild Card Winner!

Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream and Entrepreneur Present the 2nd Pitch Room Wild Card Contest.
Samuel Adams® | 2 min read
Meet the Startups That Faced Off at the First-Ever 'Pitch Night NYC'
Pitch contests

Meet the Startups That Faced Off at the First-Ever 'Pitch Night NYC'

Ten startups participated in the rapid-fire competition; three were related to real estate.
Laura Entis | 5 min read
The 3 Questions You Should Focus on During a Pitch Competition
The Grind

The 3 Questions You Should Focus on During a Pitch Competition

During pitch competitions, entrepreneurs must go head to head with other ambitious founders to try and win a piece of the funding pie. To prepare for these competitions, entrepreneurs should concentrate on these three questions.
AJ Agrawal | 5 min read
4 Ways to Dominate a Pitch Competition
Pitch contests

4 Ways to Dominate a Pitch Competition

Win or lose, entering a contest can be a good way to meet investors. But let's be honest -- it's better to win.
Michelle Goodman | 4 min read
Do Attractive Women Have More Pull With Investors? The Answer May Surprise You.
Gender Bias

Do Attractive Women Have More Pull With Investors? The Answer May Surprise You.

Two new studies reveal that certain gender stereotypes run deep.
Laura Entis | 7 min read
10 Startup Lessons From Kaplan's EdTech Accelerator Demo Day
Starting a Business

10 Startup Lessons From Kaplan's EdTech Accelerator Demo Day

Learn business tips from the 10 companies that are reinventing conventional learning and disrupting the education industry.
Ashley Lee | 8 min read
From Zero to &#8216;Shark Tank&#8217; Hero in 3 Months Flat
Starting a Business

From Zero to ‘Shark Tank’ Hero in 3 Months Flat

Student entrepreneur Joseph Draschil on what he learned from pitching his business to Daymond John and Mark Cuban.
Joseph Draschil | 4 min read
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly of Business-Plan Competitions
Starting a Business

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly of Business-Plan Competitions

For startups seeking critical seed money, business-plan competitions can be both a blessing and a curse.
Matt Villano | 5 min read
